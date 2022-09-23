Once again we’ve come across a pretty freakin’ fantastic thread that requires us to write very little.

Don’t you just love it when that happens?

Just us?

Anywho, this thread from Iraqveteran888 about why nobody wants to join the military right now, and why numbers are historically low, is damn good.

Take a look:

Why nobody wants to join the military. Grab a coffee. Recruitment numbers are way down. Sign on bonuses are at an all time high. The Government has no problem recklessly spending money on the military, so what’s the problem? I’ll tell you. — Iraqveteran8888 (@Iraqveteran8888) September 22, 2022

We’ve got our coffee, you?

1. No faith in the administrative state. Come on…Is this one really so hard to figure out. Most combat arms troops generally come from right-wing or conservative backgrounds. You’ve been spending the last 4-6 years dragging police and military through the mud, most conservative. — Iraqveteran8888 (@Iraqveteran8888) September 22, 2022

This is really a given with President Pudding Pop and how little respect for the military our pals on the Left have historically had.

You’ve got a weaponized DOJ, ATF, FBI, CIA, and God knows what else. It’s no mystery that they are being specifically used to target Conservatives. Do you really expect a rural Conservative to join a combat arms MOS when you’re telling them they are terrorists and extremists? — Iraqveteran8888 (@Iraqveteran8888) September 22, 2022

Ahem. This. ^

2. A woke military. I can’t believe this one even needs to be mentioned, but isn’t it obvious? Like it or not, the military is an environment of alphas who are being trained to kill human beings. The political token of the woke culture has no place in military ranks. — Iraqveteran8888 (@Iraqveteran8888) September 22, 2022

A woke military is ridiculous.

‘The political token of the woke culture has no place in military ranks.’

Winner winner chicken dinner.

War is a deadly environment, and soldiers need to be focused on their job, not on your made up Marxist bullcrap. Don’t even mention soldiers being kicked out over the coof poke. Get out of here with that cowardly BS. — Iraqveteran8888 (@Iraqveteran8888) September 22, 2022

YAAAAAS.

3. 20 years of lies will make you wise. Some of us have been there and bought the T-shirt. You know that the Government is willing to lie to get their way. They don’t care who they hurt, or who dies. As long as those military industrial complex checks are wet, they are good. — Iraqveteran8888 (@Iraqveteran8888) September 22, 2022

To make it even worse, we know Dick Cheney lied about WMDs. He lives a comfortable life outside of a prison cell while our troops live on the streets. Experience is the greatest teacher, so obviously why would a young person with half a brain sign up for that? — Iraqveteran8888 (@Iraqveteran8888) September 22, 2022

Fair question.

4. The people who are currently serving are treated like 2nd rate citizens. I mean…would you join the military if you knew the answer to inflation was to “go get on food stamps”. That’s not a very comforting prospect, is it? — Iraqveteran8888 (@Iraqveteran8888) September 22, 2022

Awful.

Also, knowing your going to be subjected to woke critical race theory, inclusiveness, and no telling what leftist politically driven “training” is enough to make anyone run the other way. — Iraqveteran8888 (@Iraqveteran8888) September 22, 2022

In all professions but most definitely in the military.

5. You’re not worth dying for. Think about it. Society has spent the last 4-6 years telling us how bad America is, how bad military and law enforcement members are, and how unfair life is in our Country. We’ve been told our masculinity is toxic and that we are racists. — Iraqveteran8888 (@Iraqveteran8888) September 22, 2022

Society is sitting on their butts and have zero work ethic, and there’s a lot of great jobs out there that pay better than the military and don’t subject you to loss of life and limb over half of society wanting you dead because of who you are and your political identity. — Iraqveteran8888 (@Iraqveteran8888) September 22, 2022

Why would they fight for us when we won’t fight for us?

6. They don’t want to fight Americans. Yep…I said it. The writing is on the wall. Many areas are already starting to peacefully Balkanize, if only in the logistical sense of banking, goods, and services. It’s happening Geographically, too. Look at the mass exodus from CA. — Iraqveteran8888 (@Iraqveteran8888) September 22, 2022

Scary but true.

Depression in our youth is at an all time high. They feel defeated and downtrodden. They feel like society doesn’t support them. All they have is their family and friends for support. They aren’t dumb, either. Gen Zs are very well educated. They see the turmoil our Gov is causing — Iraqveteran8888 (@Iraqveteran8888) September 22, 2022

The God honest truth is that Gen Z is more afraid of our own Government than anyone else in the World. Why should they wear your uniform when you support disarming us? Why in the world would they risk their lives for you? — Iraqveteran8888 (@Iraqveteran8888) September 22, 2022

Not just Gen Z but we digress.

7. Troops from the last 20 years of war are parents now. What do think we are telling our kids? LOL. You’re INSANE if you think we are recommending our kids sign up for your endless wars. — Iraqveteran8888 (@Iraqveteran8888) September 22, 2022

YUP.

8. We are tired of endless wars. I don’t think Gen Z is comprised of cowards. I think they are smart enough to realize what they are signing up for. They would rather take their chances with the thousands of GWOT veterans in the streets of America if we are invaded. — Iraqveteran8888 (@Iraqveteran8888) September 22, 2022

Biden quickly involved us in other’s wars, yup.

Invasion is the only way you’ll get a lot of them to be willing to take up arms. In which case, they will have 1,000s of capable GWOT vets to help them survive. Don’t worry, we will find equipment. While y’all are playing drag, we will defend the Country. — Iraqveteran8888 (@Iraqveteran8888) September 22, 2022

Our military is in trouble.

If only they’d listen to this guy and others like him.

***

Related:

‘I will NOT do this’: Miranda Devine talks about heroic FBI/J6 whistleblower in EYE-OPENING interview with Tucker Carlson (watch)

Jamie Raskin tries weaseling out of talking about Ray Epps by playing ‘dumb’ but Thomas Massie ain’t havin’ NONE of it (watch)

‘Raids for MISDEMEANORS’! Julie Kelly’s thread on FBI whistleblower exposing ‘rot and corruption’ at FBI around J6ers a MUST-read

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!