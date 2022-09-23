Now that FBI whistleblower Steve Friend has come forward about the corruption of the agency, especially around J6ers, it sounds like the FBI is retaliating and ‘questioning his loyalty.’ Miranda Devine went on with Tucker Carlson to discuss what she knows about Friend and what he has shared about the FBI …

Again, if even a tiny bit of this is true, the FBI has some serious ‘splainin’ to do.

Watch:

The story about the man who was at his son’s funeral on January 6 … horrible. And we especially like how Miranda talks about the fact Friend did things the right way when he voiced his concerns.

Of course, none of that will matter since he’s a whistleblower for the ‘wrong side.’

They treated Vindman like he cured cancer, they’ll try and destroy this guy though.

Phony recordkeeping.

Excessive force.

Loyalty to whom, exactly?

What?!

But Trump!

That’s how this works, right?

