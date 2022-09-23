Now that FBI whistleblower Steve Friend has come forward about the corruption of the agency, especially around J6ers, it sounds like the FBI is retaliating and ‘questioning his loyalty.’ Miranda Devine went on with Tucker Carlson to discuss what she knows about Friend and what he has shared about the FBI …

Again, if even a tiny bit of this is true, the FBI has some serious ‘splainin’ to do.

Watch:

WATCH: @mirandadevine & @TuckerCarlson report on FBI Whistleblower Steve Friend’s protected disclosures about FBI misconduct in J6 cases. @EMPOWR_US has been helping him, but now that his identity is public, the retaliation will likely intensify. pic.twitter.com/lY4BTLclqV — Empower Oversight (@EMPOWR_us) September 22, 2022

The story about the man who was at his son’s funeral on January 6 … horrible. And we especially like how Miranda talks about the fact Friend did things the right way when he voiced his concerns.

Of course, none of that will matter since he’s a whistleblower for the ‘wrong side.’

They treated Vindman like he cured cancer, they’ll try and destroy this guy though.

The FBI’s alleged violations include phony recordkeeping and excessive force. Friend was one of many field agents improperly listed as the “case agent” on J6 cases in the FBI’s system, contrary to reality and FBI regulations. — Empower Oversight (@EMPOWR_us) September 22, 2022

Phony recordkeeping.

Excessive force.

He objected to the disproportionate use of SWAT teams and tactics in nonviolent misdemeanor J6 cases where the subjects were cooperative and represented by lawyers, where less risky and less violent tactics would normally be used. — Empower Oversight (@EMPOWR_us) September 22, 2022

His @FBI supervisors immediately threatened retaliation and then made good on those threats. He has now been suspended, without pay, while the FBI “reviews” his security clearance for bogus concerns about his “loyalty.” — Empower Oversight (@EMPOWR_us) September 22, 2022

Loyalty to whom, exactly?

What?!

He has filed complaints with Congress, @JusticeOIG & @US_OSC—making further legally protected disclosures about the underlying FBI misconduct and the retaliation he is suffering for refusing to go along with it. — Empower Oversight (@EMPOWR_us) September 22, 2022

But Trump!

That’s how this works, right?

