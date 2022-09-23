Another day, another story comes out about the corrupt FBI. Seriously, this is the sort of thing you read in Brad Thor novels, not real life. But unfortunately, if even a small amount of what the FBI whistleblower is saying about the FBI and J6ers is true, this is some seriously scary stuff.

Julie Kelly has been on top of all of this from the get-go, even as people have attacked her nonstop for doing so.

Somebody has to tell the story, right? She and Miranda Devine have been relentless.

Check out this thread:

Persecution.

That’s accurate.

From the New York Post (by Miranda Devine):

Bombshell allegations by FBI Special Agent Steve Friend contained in a whistleblower complaint filed late Wednesday with the Department of Justice inspector general reveal a politicized Washington, DC, FBI field office cooking the books to exaggerate the threat of domestic terrorism, and ­using an “overzealous” January 6 ­investigation to harass conservative Americans and violate their constitutional rights.

Friend, 37, a respected 12-year veteran of the FBI and a SWAT team member, was suspended Monday, stripped of his gun and badge, and escorted out of the FBI field office in Daytona Beach, Fla., after complaining to his supervisors about the violations.

He was declared absent without leave last month for refusing to participate in SWAT raids that he believed violated FBI policy and were a use of excessive force against Jan. 6 ­subjects accused of misdemeanor ­offenses.

Misdemeanors.

Trending

Wow.

As if this is some grand effort by all of them to make Americans pay.

Bad teammate.

What the Hell?

We knew the government was pulling some shady stuff with the J6ers but wow.

FBI SWAT teams for misdemeanors.

Holy crap.

It certainly looks that way.

Vindman was treated as some HERO.

Gross, we know.

The FBI whistleblower?

TRAITOR.

So do we.

***

Related:

#StaceyAbramsConspiracyTheories trends after Stacey Abrams claims unborn babies don’t have a heartbeat at 6 weeks and HERE are some of the best

OMG! NOT THAT! Politico is LITERALLY SHAKING because Fox News’ Bill Melugin is a good lookin’ dude … NO REALLY

What is she SMOKIN’?! Nancy Pelosi thanks Biden for the integrity of our borders and ‘bringing people together’ and people have THOUGHTS (watch)

***

Editor’s Note:
 
Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: FBIJ6Julie Kellywhistleblower