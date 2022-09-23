Another day, another story comes out about the corrupt FBI. Seriously, this is the sort of thing you read in Brad Thor novels, not real life. But unfortunately, if even a small amount of what the FBI whistleblower is saying about the FBI and J6ers is true, this is some seriously scary stuff.

Julie Kelly has been on top of all of this from the get-go, even as people have attacked her nonstop for doing so.

Somebody has to tell the story, right? She and Miranda Devine have been relentless.

Check out this thread:

Hero: FBI agent finally refuses to participate in egregious raids of J6ers and exposes the deep rot and corruption at FBI. All 56 field offices have conducted these abusive, military-style raids for more than 20 months. I’ve heard the horror stories https://t.co/ny6haSr2tf — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) September 22, 2022

Persecution.

That’s accurate.

From the New York Post (by Miranda Devine):

Bombshell allegations by FBI Special Agent Steve Friend contained in a whistleblower complaint filed late Wednesday with the Department of Justice inspector general reveal a politicized Washington, DC, FBI field office cooking the books to exaggerate the threat of domestic terrorism, and ­using an “overzealous” January 6 ­investigation to harass conservative Americans and violate their constitutional rights. Friend, 37, a respected 12-year veteran of the FBI and a SWAT team member, was suspended Monday, stripped of his gun and badge, and escorted out of the FBI field office in Daytona Beach, Fla., after complaining to his supervisors about the violations. He was declared absent without leave last month for refusing to participate in SWAT raids that he believed violated FBI policy and were a use of excessive force against Jan. 6 ­subjects accused of misdemeanor ­offenses.

Misdemeanors.

Wow.

Unbelievable—“Markovsky then asked Friend if J6 rioters who ‘killed police officers’ should be prosecuted, even though no such thing happened. When Friend pointed out that ‘there were no police officers killed on January 6, 2021,’Markovsky told him he was being a ‘bad teammate.’” — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) September 22, 2022

As if this is some grand effort by all of them to make Americans pay.

Bad teammate.

What the Hell?

“He first told his immediate boss—that he believed ‘it was inappropriate to use an FBI SWAT team to arrest a subject for misdemeanor offenses and opined that the subject would likely face extended detainment and biased jury pools in Washington, DC.” Yes, raids for MISDEMEANORS. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) September 22, 2022

We knew the government was pulling some shady stuff with the J6ers but wow.

FBI SWAT teams for misdemeanors.

Holy crap.

The FBI is running errands for the #Jan6 committee, while running roughshod over the Constitution. Arresting people for not trespassing because they were near the Capitol? — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) September 22, 2022

It certainly looks that way.

Notice the difference in the treatment of whistleblowers — Mike 🐗 (@michaeljashmore) September 22, 2022

Vindman was treated as some HERO.

Gross, we know.

The FBI whistleblower?

TRAITOR.

I hope there are many more who come forward. — Chris O (@Ctam02O) September 22, 2022

So do we.

