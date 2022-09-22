As Twitchy readers know, Stacey Abrams REALLY stepped in it by claiming men created a heartbeat sound for a six-week unborn baby to control women’s bodies.

No, we’re not making that up.

You’d think she’d know better since she’s not a doctor (or a biologist) than to speak about something medical like that buuuuut nope. And no matter how hard Glenn Kessler tries to make her look less stupid, this was bad.

And when things look that bad for someone there’s usually a tag.

Check out #StaceyAbramsConspiracyTheories (yeah, it’s sorta clunky and long but it made us laugh):

Unborn babies are bused to Martha's Vineyard where they are then assigned a gender at birth.#StaceyAbramsConspiracyTheories — Federalist Muskrat 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) September 22, 2022

You mean that’s not how it works?

Huh.

She’s the Governor of Georgia #StaceyAbramsConspiracyTheories — Lizzy 🍂🍁 (@LizzyLouWhom) September 22, 2022

You KNEW we’d see this one.

#StaceyAbramsConspiracyTheories Star Trek is real and she’s the president of Earth. pic.twitter.com/WiJatetuqp — Veektor Naikee (@SenseiSandman) September 22, 2022

President of Earth.

Yikes-ville.

#StaceyAbramsConspiracyTheories Babies actually love kale. These studies are based on white supremacist technology and they're interpreted by mAgA RePubLicaNs. https://t.co/9lwfWBpRHU — ag (@AnevadaG) September 22, 2022

Those darn evil MAGA Republicans.

She’s the Governor of Georgia #StaceyAbramsConspiracyTheories — Sally Tomato (@MrSallyTomato) September 22, 2022

Defunding the police will not make the crime rate go up in black neighborhoods. #StaceyAbramsConspiracyTheories — Meme me at the Circle K! #Free Amish (@gusthehobocat) September 22, 2022

Dinosaurs built the pyramids. #StaceyAbramsConspiracyTheories — Ret K9 🇺🇲 (@Florida_Veteran) September 22, 2022

And Jesus watched over the construction site of the pyramids.

Ranch dressing is healthy #StaceyAbramsConspiracyTheories — Steve (@sfsmith1001) September 22, 2022

You mean it’s not?

The SUV mowed down those people in Waukesha #StaceyAbramsConspiracyTheories — Dan H (@dalsx11) September 22, 2022

Her romance novel sex scenes bring all the boys to her yard #StaceyAbramsConspiracyTheories pic.twitter.com/8rDenYYpIg — #Nats Fan Carla (@LibertyBelleCJL) September 22, 2022

Ugh, thanks for that visual.

Deep frying food is the only way to safely cook out bacteria #StaceyAbramsConspiracyTheories — Andy 💎 (@AndyinKW) September 22, 2022

Ok, we’re not supposed to use our own tweets but we can’t help it … this one is funny, dangit.

Men want to control her body. #StaceyAbramsConspiracyTheories — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 22, 2022

Shameless!

Gosh, Stacey has had a rough day.

***

