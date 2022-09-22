Stacey Abrams has told some serious lies over the years (has she ever admitted she lost the last time she ran for governor?) but this one is a doozy. Abrams sat on stage and told a room full of people there is no heartbeat at six weeks gestation and that it’s just something men made up so they can control women’s bodies.

No, seriously.

She said it.

Watch:

Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams: "There is no such thing as a heartbeat at six weeks. It is a manufactured sound designed to convince people that men have the right to take control of a woman's body." REMINDER: Abrams supports NO LIMITS on abortion. pic.twitter.com/f7XxeqzfF6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 22, 2022

So, we have watched this a couple of times, and the looks on the faces of some of the people onstage with her … they seem pretty confused by what she’s claiming. The men especially.

It’s fun to watch the guy on the far Left try very hard not to react at all, but the guy to her right? He’s sort of nodding along with her and then he snaps his head and looks down. Yeah, dude, she just said you want to control her body.

*yikes*

A basic Google search would have saved her this embarrassing moment.

Then again, she probably knows she’s full of it and doesn’t mind lying as long as she can convince stupid people who care more about abortion than feeding their families to vote for her.

According to 2 sources on Google, she is incorrect. pic.twitter.com/nQOUfPEMXx — Ty the Typo Affishianado🏴‍☠️ (@Ty_in_TX) September 22, 2022

According to science, she’s WRONG.

she a doctor now? — Jonathon Snyder (@JonathonSnyder) September 22, 2022

HA! Not exactly …

Let’s look to an actual DOCTOR though, shall we:

Dr. Stacey Abrams, MD has thoughts, people. @staceyabrams…if you wish to be educated, I'd be more than happy to show you the actual heartbeat of a six week old fetus. Its not an imaginary thing, no matter how much you want it to be. https://t.co/f6ASWJ7eUs — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 22, 2022

And look how Democrats are perfectly happy with @staceyabrams spreading scientific misinformation to young people (who are nodding along, even though they are being told a lie). Apparently misinformation only matters when it is inconvenient? — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 22, 2022

Is the fetal heart fully developed? OF COURSE NOT. But it is still contracting, in the process of its development. I could go through the embryology of this…but I hated embryology. Note that by five weeks, the fetal heart has four chambers, an aortic tract, and contracts. pic.twitter.com/NVvttwkY3C — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 22, 2022

But Stacey says men fabricated this to control her body and stuff.

Huh.

What many doctors say that this is a 'manufactured' sound means that you can't hear it with a stethoscope. Which is meaningless, because then…why even use a stethoscope? Why not just put your ear to the belly (as they did hundreds of years ago)? — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 22, 2022

Ultrasound picks up density and motion. It can certainly pick up cardiac contraction. And furthermore, ultrasound does NOT pick up electrical activity (that is another bit of misinformation). — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 22, 2022

The contractions are obvious if you actually…you know…look. That is why so many oppose ultrasounds prior to abortions. They want to hide the scientific reality. https://t.co/Yl5Q40DATH — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 22, 2022

If you want to support abortion, fine. But don't lie about what you are doing. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 22, 2022

Boom and boom.

***

Related:

He LITERALLY said it! Karine Jean-Pierre short circuits trying to spin Biden’s comments about COVID being OVER and LOL (watch)

*SNORT* Tim Allen makes a joke about Biden’s 60 Minutes appearance and the Left can’t DEEEEAL so you KNOW it’s good

‘GRRL BYE’: Ayanna Pressley pushing SERIOUSLY debunked lie about border agents ‘whipping’ illegal immigrants goes SERIOUSLY wrong

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!