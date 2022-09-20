Ayanna Pressley has to know this whole story was debunked, right?

Suppose if she wants to deflect from what DeSantis and Abbott are doing to open Americans’ eyes when it comes to the southern border she needs something like this but … wow.

It’s as if she’s the only one who doesn’t realize this is FAKE NEWS.

This happened one year ago today.#1YearAfterDelRio, we won't stop fighting for *real* accountability & an immigration system that affirms asylum as the fundamental human right that it is. pic.twitter.com/pByGDeV6og — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) September 19, 2022

Le SIGH.

Poor Ayanna, it must be hard to be the forgotten member of the Squad.

Nothing. Nothing happened. — Why Is Everything Stupid? (@KyleSouther1) September 20, 2022

We get it, Democrats are in serious trouble after they reacted the way they did to DeSantis sending 48 illegal immigrants to a designated sanctuary city like Martha’s Vineyard. Their real elitism came out in a HUGE way so of course, they’re desperate for some damage control and deflection like this USUALLY works.

Usually.

The Lies keep on coming from this antisemite. poor Pressley. The forgotten member of the squad. — (((NTP: Civil-Discourse)))🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@SglNewYork) September 20, 2022

Ouch.

Yeah…no. I'll take 'things that didn't happen for $500 Alex' — Nina Bookout (@NDBook96) September 20, 2022

Psh, this REALLY didn’t happen, go for the full Daily Double.

It was proven to be a lie. Nice job repeating it. — JSParker (@jsparker31) September 20, 2022

Uh…what do you think is happening in this picture? — 🍗🎄 Unfollowing Everyone Acosta🎄🍗 (@JayPark71553294) September 20, 2022

Have you found the people who assaulted Jussie Smollett, too? — The World Will Look Up And Shout 'Save Us' (@AndIllWhisperNo) September 20, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA

Oh man.

Live shot from Martha’s Vineyard… — 🍗🎄 Unfollowing Everyone Acosta🎄🍗 (@JayPark71553294) September 20, 2022

Dammit, we hate it when tweets are funnier than we are.

*shakes fist*

Twitter really needs a “damned lie” selection when reporting tweets like yours, Lex. — Gilmore Tuttle (@BulldogsTuttle) September 20, 2022

Not just a lie but A DAMNED LIE.

A year later and you still have no shame. — Just One Strawman (@JustOneStrawman) September 20, 2022

She’d have to have shame in the first place to have no shame.

Maybe?

Sorry, we were told there would be no math.

I just reported this tweet as misinformation — Greg Casey (@GregCaseyMA) September 20, 2022

If only Twitter actually cared about marking things like this as misinformation. They’re just FINE with people on the Left lying their backsides off as long as it helps Democrats push their narrative.

You know, we keep scrolling through the responses and we can’t seem to find anyone who A) buys this or B) is reacting the way Ayanna wanted them to.

Maybe there’s hope for this country yet?

***

***

