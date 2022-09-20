Ayanna Pressley has to know this whole story was debunked, right?

Suppose if she wants to deflect from what DeSantis and Abbott are doing to open Americans’ eyes when it comes to the southern border she needs something like this but … wow.

It’s as if she’s the only one who doesn’t realize this is FAKE NEWS.

Le SIGH.

Poor Ayanna, it must be hard to be the forgotten member of the Squad.

We get it, Democrats are in serious trouble after they reacted the way they did to DeSantis sending 48 illegal immigrants to a designated sanctuary city like Martha’s Vineyard. Their real elitism came out in a HUGE way so of course, they’re desperate for some damage control and deflection like this USUALLY works.

Usually.

Ouch.

Trending

Psh, this REALLY didn’t happen, go for the full Daily Double.

HA HA HA HA HA

Oh man.

Dammit, we hate it when tweets are funnier than we are.

*shakes fist*

Not just a lie but A DAMNED LIE.

She’d have to have shame in the first place to have no shame.

Maybe?

Sorry, we were told there would be no math.

If only Twitter actually cared about marking things like this as misinformation. They’re just FINE with people on the Left lying their backsides off as long as it helps Democrats push their narrative.

You know, we keep scrolling through the responses and we can’t seem to find anyone who A) buys this or B) is reacting the way Ayanna wanted them to.

Maybe there’s hope for this country yet?

***

Related:

What a JOKE! Martha’s Vineyard resident takes vicious SWIPE at Kamala Harris while THANKING DeSantis for opening their eyes (watch)

Well, well, WELL: New FBI whistleblower seems to VINDICATE those crazy, conservative, conspiracy theorists out there (screenshots)

OMG! She. Went. THERE! Royal commentator TEARS Don Lemon a new one after he claims royal family should pay reparations (watch)

***
Editor’s Note:
 
Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ayanna Pressleyfake newsimmigrantssouthern borderWhippingwhips