Funny how the media was all over whistleblowers when Trump was president, but now that Biden is in office, they’re not quite so eager to cover this FBI whistleblower. Granted, they probably don’t want this story getting out considering it proves what so many of us crazy, conservative, conspiracy theorists have been talking about for YEARS.

Sounds like the FBI has been taking agents off far more serious investigations (like child sexual abuse) so they can focus on political invesitigations.

Why oh why would the FBI do that?

Hrm.

The FBI has some ‘splainin’ to do.

Lots and lots of ‘splainin’ to do.

One would think.

No argument here.

*cough cough*

It’s more important to target, punish, and even ruin the pubs.

Obama weaponized federal agencies, is it really any surprise Biden would do the same?

***

