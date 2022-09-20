Funny how the media was all over whistleblowers when Trump was president, but now that Biden is in office, they’re not quite so eager to cover this FBI whistleblower. Granted, they probably don’t want this story getting out considering it proves what so many of us crazy, conservative, conspiracy theorists have been talking about for YEARS.

Sounds like the FBI has been taking agents off far more serious investigations (like child sexual abuse) so they can focus on political invesitigations.

Why oh why would the FBI do that?

Hrm.

#BREAKING: New whistleblower information reveals that the FBI is moving agents off of child sexual abuse investigations to instead pursue political investigations. The whistleblower recounted being told that “child sexual abuse investigations were no longer an FBI priority.” pic.twitter.com/EBXrnVWhO6 — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) September 20, 2022

The FBI has some ‘splainin’ to do.

The whistleblower described how a "manipulative" practice by the FBI overstates the DVE threat nationwide by categorizing Jan 6-related cases as originating in field offices around the country rather than "stemming from a single, black swan incident" in Washington, D.C. — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) September 20, 2022

Lots and lots of ‘splainin’ to do.

One would think that they would’ve made cases of child sexual abuse more of a priority given how horrifically they failed the women of the United States Gymnastics Team. But I’m sure tracking Moms at School Board Meetings is a much bigger priority than going after pedophiles.🙄 — Holly Thornton (@beachmamax2) September 20, 2022

One would think.

I was already perfectly fine with defunding the FBI. https://t.co/aBJfeELJ13 — Eliza (@elizableu) September 20, 2022

No argument here.

Can't imagine why. https://t.co/I2vBREza4s — Some Girl That Doesn't Matter (@realotherjen) September 20, 2022

*cough cough*

Dems in the replies don't seem to care child sex abuse going uninvestigated by @FBI. Instead, it's more important to own the Pubs. #Priorities — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) September 20, 2022

It’s more important to target, punish, and even ruin the pubs.

Obama weaponized federal agencies, is it really any surprise Biden would do the same?

***

