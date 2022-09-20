It’s rare that we see something on Judd Legum’s timeline and we hope it’s true but this one … yeah.

PLEASE LET THIS HAPPEN.

Please let this be true.

Sounds like Legum has discovered one of the planes DeSantis used to fly 48 illegal immigrants to EVIL SCARY HORRIBLE Martha’s Vineyard is now scheduled to fly to a small town near Biden’s Delaware home. This would be like Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas all wrapped up in one giant awesome gift.

Well, not to Biden, but to the rest of us.

Right into our veins!

If only the plane could land in Biden’s backyard.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Ain’t it though?

Oh, we do too.

PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE let this happen.

We totally forgot about that! Jill compared them to breakfast tacos.

THAT’S right.

Welp, this should go swimmingly.

***

