It’s rare that we see something on Judd Legum’s timeline and we hope it’s true but this one … yeah.

PLEASE LET THIS HAPPEN.

Please let this be true.

Sounds like Legum has discovered one of the planes DeSantis used to fly 48 illegal immigrants to EVIL SCARY HORRIBLE Martha’s Vineyard is now scheduled to fly to a small town near Biden’s Delaware home. This would be like Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas all wrapped up in one giant awesome gift.

Well, not to Biden, but to the rest of us.

Right into our veins!

One of the planes used in DeSantis’ Martha’s Vineyard stunt is currently scheduled to travel tomorrow from San Antonio, to Florida, to a small airport near Biden’s house in Delaware pic.twitter.com/4yejy32wmi — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) September 20, 2022

If only the plane could land in Biden’s backyard.

pic.twitter.com/Cpq6L4fnVC — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) September 20, 2022

hell yes — Jonathon Snyder (@JonathonSnyder) September 20, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Biden ships off thousands of illegals in the dead of night to red states and nobody bats an eyelash but you all throw a fit when Republican states send them to blue states. It’s hilarious to watch you cry. — (•_•) (@AsTheWorldBurnz) September 20, 2022

Ain’t it though?

Awesome.

I hope it's more than 50 this time. — Sensurround the LS Princess 🏳️‍🌈 (@sound_hologram) September 20, 2022

I hope this is true. pic.twitter.com/wCyI4ftAn5 — Lil’ Penguin 🐧 (@SckNTyrd) September 20, 2022

Oh, we do too.

PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE let this happen.

Maybe they need more breakfast tacos in Delaware — Alex Magill (@AlexMagill5) September 20, 2022

We totally forgot about that! Jill compared them to breakfast tacos.

THAT’S right.

Welp, this should go swimmingly.

***

