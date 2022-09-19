White liberals really don’t like Black people who disagree with them.

Sorry, not sorry.

To be fair, they don’t like anyone who really disagrees with them but we digress.

What sort of white person thinks it’s appropriate in any way to lecture and shame Black Americans for their beliefs? Can you imagine if this ‘Tales & Typos’ person was shaming Black Americans for supporting Biden? And telling them if they support Biden they should unfollow her?

Twitter would have already suspended her.

But since she’s lecturing Black people about supporting Trump … guess that’s ok.

Look at this:

This is just Incredible. pic.twitter.com/IOOZzY7aw6 — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) September 19, 2022

This is just so ludicrous to this editor, that anyone would feel not only ok with posting this, but justified?

‘So sue me.’

And look at the number of people who liked her first tweet! 12k!

Honestly, how any ‘person of color’ can stand white leftists and liberals is beyond this editor.

Just gross.

Donald trump never claimed to support white supremacy and has even explicitly disavowed it. This person only knows politics though the grapevine… — Ghost (@nwrmbing) September 19, 2022

She is perpetuating a lie because it’s convenient. Willing to bet she still thinks Trump called neo-Nazis very fine people.

she sure is white — BoomerK (@kathy5271) September 19, 2022

Ain’t she, though?

Was she having this conversation with herself? — Brent Eustice (@brenteustice) September 19, 2022

Put some respect on her name, her bio says she's followed by Meidas Touch. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) September 19, 2022

HA HA HA HA

Oh shew, thank you for the first real laugh of the day.

***

***

