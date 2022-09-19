Gosh, sounds like Biden has some ‘splainin’ to do.

We have it on good authority that flying illegal migrants from one location to another, ESPECIALLY IN THE DEAD OF NIGHT, is kidnapping or human trafficking or some other horrible hot key word our pals on the Left have yet to come up with. This thread from Luke Rosiak about flight data in 2021 is infuriatingly eye-opening.

Take a gander.

🚨Newly released FAA data suggests that in 2021 as many as 425,000 illegal migrants flew out of the Rio Grande airports from which the Biden administration has been, as @mirandadivine has shown, conducting secret night flights to cities across the U.S.https://t.co/L504H4Vu4h — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) September 19, 2022

Secret Night Flights sounds like a John Grisham novel.

Here's an example of one plane doing that:https://t.co/I787VcQZOZ — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) September 19, 2022

That’s just one morning, folks.

Wow.

But you know, Kamala Harris insisted the southern border is secure.

This data matches up with what @BillFOXLA has documented — in addition to observing migrants getting on planes from Harlingen, he reports 450,000 migrant crossings so far this year.https://t.co/TI421qGToX — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) September 19, 2022

Nearly half a million so far this year.

That’s insane.

That’s almost the population of Wyoming, folks.

Almost every airport did vastly less business in 2021 compared to pre-pandemic… yet a few actually did MORE business. Here are the airports whose business most INCREASED during the pandemic. It appears to be almost entirely illegals and wealthy elites going to vacation homes. pic.twitter.com/MYvtg4baPZ — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) September 19, 2022

… almost entirely illegals and wealthy elites going to vacation homes.

Boy oh boy, that sure feels like, ‘Rules for me but not for thee.’

“This data illuminates the contempt the Biden administration holds for those who oppose their agenda. After spending nearly 2 years flying illegal immigrants all over the country, the Biden administration now wants to call Republican govs human traffickers," Rep. @jdanbishop said — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) September 19, 2022

Of course, he does. It’s all about vilifying Republicans at this point because even abortion isn’t enough to help them in November.

"It's (D)ifferent when we do it!" — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) September 19, 2022

Always.

Trying to hide , now if we just had a few more curious and honest investigative journalist — Lift Off (@inloworbit) September 19, 2022

That’s asking a lot, ya’ know.

***

***

