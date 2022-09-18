This is crazy scary, you guys.

The Good Info Foundation allegedly offered to pay a TikTok’r money to put out specific talking points in an anti-Trump/anti-Republican/J6 video on their channel. Whoever this guy is, he just opened everyone’s eyes to what is going on even on TikTok. Don’t get us wrong, we’ve been pretty sure all along that ‘someone’ is paying for the anti-Trump narrative on social media (especially with J6) but yikes, these talking points sound very very very familiar.

Just wow.

Watch this.

“I was just offered $400 to make an anti Trump video” pic.twitter.com/FhinA9nY4p — Laura Lawrence (@LBoogie1919) September 17, 2022

He’s not a fan of Trump, so he doesn’t really have a reason to make any of this up.

We knew they were afraid of Trump but WOWZA. This is about Democrats knowing they have NOTHING ELSE TO RUN ON, so they’re working through various channels like the Good Info Foundation to ‘spread’ this level of irrational fear, anger, and insanity. Look at how they want people to think this is ongoing, that it’s not resolved, that it’s not just Trump but Trump Republicans … and they want it framed as an attack on America. An attack on ‘my country’.

Gosh, is anyone else reminded a little bit of Biden’s Red Speech?

Creepy, right?

The question is who is actually paying for that, and how many prominent people have they paid to spread lies in the name of truth? — TheRealMJC🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@ChieroJoseph) September 17, 2022

Fair question.

I'm not surprised at all. I assumed it was happening. I'm surprised how cheaply they expect people to sell out. — JackFlak (@JackFlak100) September 18, 2022

Exactly. JUST $400?

But if they’re offering this to several people it makes sense. Maybe they offer those with higher followings on TikTok more?

Looks like the same talking points of the mainstream media. Wonder if they are paid as well? — SopolYtical T-Shirts (@SopolYtical) September 18, 2022

Ahem.

How do they get tax exempt status? The Good Information Foundation is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization….Contributions or gifts…are deductible for federal income tax purposes as charitable contributions to the extent allowable by law.https://t.co/6IlzqrHXsA — StopWokeCulture (@MkayUokay) September 18, 2022

Sounds like we all need to take a good look at the Good Info Foundation.

Yup.

Corruption at BEST.

