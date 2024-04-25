OOF: Axios Poll Shows Majority of Americans (42% of Democrats!) Support Trump's Immigration Plans

Back at the end of January, polling for Biden in six of seven swing states was not good, and we told you about it. The top issue for those crucial 2024 voters? Immigration and the border.

Nearly three months later and following the widely publicized murder of Georgia university student Laken Riley at the hands of an illegal immigrant (not to mention ongoing issues in sanctuary cities like Denver, Chicago, and New York) the immigration issue has gotten worse.

So it's no surprise that Trump's immigration policies are looking more and more favorable to voters who are fed up:

EXCLUSIVE POLL: Americans are open to Trump's harshest immigration plans.



More from Axios:



Half of Americans — including 42% of Democrats — say they'd support mass deportations of undocumented immigrants, according to a new Axios Vibes survey by The Harris Poll. And 30% of Democrats — as well as 46% of Republicans — now say they'd end birthright citizenship, something guaranteed under the 14th Amendment of the Constitution. Why it matters: Americans are open to former President Trump's harshest immigration plans, spurred on by a record surge of illegal border crossings and a relentless messaging war waged by Republicans.

President Biden is keenly aware the crisis threatens his re-election. He's sought to flip the script by accusing Trump of sabotaging Congress' most conservative bipartisan immigration bill in decades.

But when it comes to blame, Biden so far has failed to shift the narrative: 32% of respondents say his administration is "most responsible" for the crisis, outranking any other political or structural factor.

This includes 42% of Democrats. Just incredible numbers.

Americans also say the border is a real crisis:

Just brutal.

Once illegal aliens show up in droves in Democrat neighborhoods and cities, suddenly public sentiment changes. Funny how that works.



And Trump needs to make this a binary choice for the open borders left. Either we deport millions of illegals or they're all sent to deep blue… — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) April 25, 2024

Your terms are acceptable.

A lot of Democrats need to do the right thing. — JWF (@JammieWF) April 25, 2024

They do. But they won't.

Biden opened the floodgates tossing many many cities intro chaos, then lying about it.



This shouldn't be surprising. — PharaohsMom🐾🐾🐾 (@SpottedDogAcres) April 25, 2024

It's not surprising at all, to those paying attention.

What did folks think was going to happen after Biden let in 10+ million illegals in less than 4 years? The options only get uglier from here on out so y'all best gird yourselves. — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) April 25, 2024

Girl your loins, for sure.

Yes. We’ve actually been open to this for a long time— we are just constantly gaslit that nobody wants to preserve heritage America. — C.Jay Engel (@contramordor) April 25, 2024

Yes, we are. Or that it's 'racist' to have borders and immigration laws enforced.

The smartest thing that Republicans ever did was moving illegals to Democrat cities out of Republican border towns and states. Now everyone shares the pain. Until that happened Democrat voters didn’t care. A reality check makes a big difference. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) April 25, 2024

Amazing how the tune has changed, isn't it?

The Invasion is FAR MORE harsh to Americans then the POTENTIAL deportations. It just blows my mind how anti America/American the media has become. — Philip Anderson (@VoteBidenOut) April 25, 2024

It shouldn't.

So, deporting people who entered our country ILLEGALLY is now “harsh”

Nice spin. pic.twitter.com/ZCBOTdjpMF — Stat Woman (@Stat_Woman) April 25, 2024

Massive spin.

The Democrats are so far out over their skis on immigration, it’s crazy



The way that the Biden administration has handled this issue despite 42% of DEMOCRATS being in favor of mass deportation is yet another reminder that Joe Biden, a man who’s spent decades carefully placing… https://t.co/Sou8MEQ8p1 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 25, 2024

The two biggest issues in this election -- the economy and immigration -- are big losers for Biden.

For any remaining questions as to why we have the political charade trial in NYC. https://t.co/bC7hoQdVvx — Sunny (@sunnyright) April 25, 2024

Exactly.

Mass deportations isn’t harsh… migrants bankrupting cities and costing taxpayers money because Biden left the border open is harsh. https://t.co/qFGmi8tB5w — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) April 25, 2024

It's just like when the Left calls us 'extremists' on abortion, while advocating for abortion up to birth.

'Harsh' is hurting American communities with illegal immigration, not enforcing law.

It's so "harsh" that a majority of Americans support it. And the word you're looking for is "illegal" not "undocumented" immigrants. https://t.co/aMjJmQneBo — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 25, 2024

Guess it means America is racist after all. Better start deportations to protect them from all the racists. Or something.

GP "Half of Americans support enforcing immigration law specifically and the rule of law generally."



That's your proper headline. https://t.co/jUDsz2YWE4 — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) April 25, 2024

Yes it is.

Enforcing the rule of law. What a 'harsh' concept.