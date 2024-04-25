OOF: Axios Poll Shows Majority of Americans (42% of Democrats!) Support Trump's Immigration Plans

USC Cancels Main Graduation Ceremony Citing Safety Concerns in the Wake of Pro-Palestine...
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on April 25, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Back at the end of January, polling for Biden in six of seven swing states was not good, and we told you about it. The top issue for those crucial 2024 voters? Immigration and the border.

Advertisement

Nearly three months later and following the widely publicized murder of Georgia university student Laken Riley at the hands of an illegal immigrant (not to mention ongoing issues in sanctuary cities like Denver, Chicago, and New York) the immigration issue has gotten worse. 

So it's no surprise that Trump's immigration policies are looking more and more favorable to voters who are fed up:

More from Axios:


Half of Americans — including 42% of Democrats — say they'd support mass deportations of undocumented immigrants, according to a new Axios Vibes survey by The Harris Poll.

  • And 30% of Democrats — as well as 46% of Republicans — now say they'd end birthright citizenship, something guaranteed under the 14th Amendment of the Constitution.

Why it matters: Americans are open to former President Trump's harshest immigration plans, spurred on by a record surge of illegal border crossings and a relentless messaging war waged by Republicans.


  • President Biden is keenly aware the crisis threatens his re-election. He's sought to flip the script by accusing Trump of sabotaging Congress' most conservative bipartisan immigration bill in decades.
  • But when it comes to blame, Biden so far has failed to shift the narrative: 32% of respondents say his administration is "most responsible" for the crisis, outranking any other political or structural factor.

This includes 42% of Democrats. Just incredible numbers.

Americans also say the border is a real crisis:

Just brutal.

Your terms are acceptable.

They do. But they won't.

It's not surprising at all, to those paying attention.

Girl your loins, for sure.

Yes, we are. Or that it's 'racist' to have borders and immigration laws enforced.

Amazing how the tune has changed, isn't it?

It shouldn't.

Massive spin.

The two biggest issues in this election -- the economy and immigration -- are big losers for Biden.

Exactly.

It's just like when the Left calls us 'extremists' on abortion, while advocating for abortion up to birth.

'Harsh' is hurting American communities with illegal immigration, not enforcing law.

Guess it means America is racist after all. Better start deportations to protect them from all the racists. Or something.

Yes it is.

Enforcing the rule of law. What a 'harsh' concept.

