Swing State Poll Spells Bad News for Biden: Six of Seven Swing States List Border As Top Issue

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on January 31, 2024
AP Photo/Adam Bettcher

The border is in disarray, and that's putting it mildly.

We've written about the border crisis extensively, including how -- on DAY ONE in office -- Biden terminated the order related to the border emergency and cut funding. And now, despite Press Secretary KJP saying the border has never been more secure, the Biden administration admits they have a problem:

That was from January 26, and of course it's the GOP's fault the border is a mess.

But now, a poll of swing states spells very bad news for Biden:

Let's repeat that: only 29% of people think the economy is headed in the right direction, but it's not the 'single most important issue' to respondents. The border crisis is.

Here's the link to the data of the poll, for you data junkies out there.

There's also infighting on the Left over this.

Pander to the Left flank. Let us know how that works for you.

As it looks like Trump is going to be the GOP nominee, this is a point in his favor:

Thomp writes:

President Biden looks increasingly vulnerable on the issue that has been the focus of former President Trump's entire political career.

Why it matters: The percentage of voters who said immigration was the "single most important issue" to them in November went up in six of the seven swing states polled in a new Bloomberg News/Morning Consult survey.

  • 61% of those voters in those states say Biden is at least somewhat responsible for the wave of migration on the U.S.-Mexico border.
  • On the same question, 30% blamed the Trump administration and 38% blamed congressional Republicans.
  • Voters in those states say they trust Trump over Biden on immigration 52% to 30%. The 22 percentage point margin is up five points since the last poll in December.

Zoom in: Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan are the seven states featured in the poll.

  • Asked how they would vote if the election were held today in a one-one-one matchup, Biden trails Trump by an average of 48%-42% across the seven states, which resembles other polls showing Biden lagging Trump in the key states.
  • The economy remained the most important issue in every state, but 51% said they trusted Trump to manage the economy compared to 33% for Biden.
Oof.

Biden is getting the blame for the border. And rightly so.

Which is why they're screeching it's the GOP's fault.

Thanks to the Left's corruption, those cases may implode.

We like charts.

We take polls with a grain of salt, but it doesn't look good for Biden. If they're accurate.

He could, but he won't.

Yes, he's tweeting at Elmo. For real. Priorities.

Only if he wants to save the election for Democrats. Any other candidate will beat Trump.

We did. Now the question becomes this: voters now know both Trump and Biden as president, they didn't know Biden as president before 2020. Which one will they think is more capable of doing the job in 2024?

November is light years away, in terms of politics, and a lot -- a lot -- can change between now and then. But things don't look good for Biden right now. And we can't imagine them getting any better.

***

