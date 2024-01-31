Swing State Poll Spells Bad News for Biden: Six of Seven Swing States List Border As Top Issue

The border is in disarray, and that's putting it mildly.

We've written about the border crisis extensively, including how -- on DAY ONE in office -- Biden terminated the order related to the border emergency and cut funding. And now, despite Press Secretary KJP saying the border has never been more secure, the Biden administration admits they have a problem:

For everyone who is demanding tougher border control, this is the way to do it.



Here's my full statement on border security negotiations: pic.twitter.com/sm2IXV99Lx — President Biden (@POTUS) January 27, 2024

That was from January 26, and of course it's the GOP's fault the border is a mess.

But now, a poll of swing states spells very bad news for Biden:

NEW POLL: In 6 out of 7 swing states, the crisis at the border is the “single most important issue” to voters, eclipsing the economy (context: only 29% say the economy is going in the right direction).



Nearly 2/3s respondents say Biden is responsible.https://t.co/dZWsAFzwLJ — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) January 31, 2024

Let's repeat that: only 29% of people think the economy is headed in the right direction, but it's not the 'single most important issue' to respondents. The border crisis is.

Here's the link to the data of the poll, for you data junkies out there.

There's also infighting on the Left over this.

Progressive leaders are pushing back on the Biden Administration's openness (?) to a border deal, even as his motivations are to preserve his political chances against an unpopular Trump. They say he needs to pander to the left flank of their party.https://t.co/lh6sezHGPa — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) January 31, 2024

Pander to the Left flank. Let us know how that works for you.

As it looks like Trump is going to be the GOP nominee, this is a point in his favor:

Thomp writes:

President Biden looks increasingly vulnerable on the issue that has been the focus of former President Trump's entire political career. Why it matters: The percentage of voters who said immigration was the "single most important issue" to them in November went up in six of the seven swing states polled in a new Bloomberg News/Morning Consult survey. 61% of those voters in those states say Biden is at least somewhat responsible for the wave of migration on the U.S.-Mexico border.

On the same question, 30% blamed the Trump administration and 38% blamed congressional Republicans.

Voters in those states say they trust Trump over Biden on immigration 52% to 30%. The 22 percentage point margin is up five points since the last poll in December. Zoom in: Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan are the seven states featured in the poll. Asked how they would vote if the election were held today in a one-one-one matchup, Biden trails Trump by an average of 48%-42% across the seven states, which resembles other polls showing Biden lagging Trump in the key states.

The economy remained the most important issue in every state, but 51% said they trusted Trump to manage the economy compared to 33% for Biden.

Oof.

Tough new swing state poll for Biden from @business/@MorningConsult:



Trump up 48-42.



61% blame Biden for the border. 38% say R’s in Congress



% of voters saying “immigration” is their top issue went up in 6 of the 7 states



My write up w/ @erinpdoherty https://t.co/Ph9G4zK5Yg pic.twitter.com/ybEhveg2Ck — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) January 31, 2024

Biden is getting the blame for the border. And rightly so.

Which is why they're screeching it's the GOP's fault.

Trump leads Biden 10% in NC, 8% in GA, 8% in NV, 5% in WI, 5% in MI, 3% in PA, and 3% in AZ



Some good news for Biden in econ polling.



While just 29% of voters said the US economy was on the "right direction," 52% said the economy was on the "right direction" in their city/town — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) January 31, 2024

Also, the same indictments that rallied many Republicans to Trump and made him almost unbeatable in the primary have made him a vulnerable general election nominee



23% of self-identified swing-state R’s say they would reject Trump if he is convicted of a crime. — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) January 31, 2024

Thanks to the Left's corruption, those cases may implode.

For those who like charts:



The economy still is the “single most important issue” but most voters but immigration climbed—especially in Wisconsin, Arizona, and North Carolina.



In Arizona, it was an 8 pt. gap, 28-20% pic.twitter.com/wYZZah072n — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) January 31, 2024

We like charts.

More charts.



Here’s the polling trend in each state since October pic.twitter.com/Qk9a3fyUai — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) January 31, 2024

We take polls with a grain of salt, but it doesn't look good for Biden. If they're accurate.

He could use executive orders on the border. Big blue cities are complaining! Abbot's bus trips are working as intended. — NewbieDM (@newbiedm) January 31, 2024

He could, but he won't.

As I said, the border could cost Biden the election and no one believes republicans are the ones to blame.



Instead of enforcing current one, he's tweeting at Elmo. https://t.co/AfTkQ8OKnb — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 31, 2024

Yes, he's tweeting at Elmo. For real. Priorities.

Election day is nine months away and there's yet another devastating poll for Joe Biden.



Trump leads in all of the swing states and on both the economy and immigration.



Joe Biden needs to be a statesman and step aside. https://t.co/lXpCLhX0HH — Anthony LaMesa (@ajlamesa) January 31, 2024

Only if he wants to save the election for Democrats. Any other candidate will beat Trump.

Buyer's remorse. We tried warning them. https://t.co/cJQrIHdpBK — Country Thinker (@Country_Thinker) January 31, 2024

We did. Now the question becomes this: voters now know both Trump and Biden as president, they didn't know Biden as president before 2020. Which one will they think is more capable of doing the job in 2024?

November is light years away, in terms of politics, and a lot -- a lot -- can change between now and then. But things don't look good for Biden right now. And we can't imagine them getting any better.

***

