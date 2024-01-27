Flashback: This Happened on DAY 1 of President Now Trying to Blame GOP for Open Border

Reasons Iconic SF Toy Store Closed is Another Democrat (and 'Bidenomics') Success Story
Doug P.  |  11:35 AM on January 27, 2024
Meme

After three years of insisting the border is secure, the White House's pivot to "the border hasn't been secure for a decade and now it's the fault of Republicans" is just about the most shameless and infuriating thing ever:

Biden (or whoever's actually in charge) could fix the mess they intentionally created simply by undoing what was done on their first day in the White House: 

What's amazing (though not surprising) is that the White House's statement put out on day one of Biden's presidency mentions the importance of border security and contains a "but..." after it: 

Like every nation, the United States has a right and a duty to secure its borders and protect its people against threats. But building a massive wall that spans the entire southern border is not a serious policy solution. It is a waste of money that diverts attention from genuine threats to our homeland security. My Administration is committed to ensuring that the United States has a comprehensive and humane immigration system that operates consistently with our Nation’s values. In furtherance of that commitment, I have determined that the declaration of a national emergency at our southern border in Proclamation 9844 of February 15, 2019 (Declaring a National Emergency Concerning the Southern Border of the United States), was unwarranted. It shall be the policy of my Administration that no more American taxpayer dollars be diverted to construct a border wall. I am also directing a careful review of all resources appropriated or redirected to construct a southern border wall.  

They wanted millions of people flooding into the country illegally (when Biden told people to illegally "surge to the border" during a debate the goal became painfully obvious). 

The Biden administration is so awful and disastrous for America that it's hard to describe.

Related:

Texas National Guard Seizes Illegal Border Crossing, Restricts Border Control Access

DHS Secretary Mayorkas proud of a top priority (no, it's not 'secure the border')

