Flashback: This Happened on DAY 1 of President Now Trying to Blame GOP for Open Border

After three years of insisting the border is secure, the White House's pivot to "the border hasn't been secure for a decade and now it's the fault of Republicans" is just about the most shameless and infuriating thing ever:

For everyone who is demanding tougher border control, this is the way to do it.



Here's my full statement on border security negotiations: pic.twitter.com/sm2IXV99Lx — President Biden (@POTUS) January 27, 2024

Biden (or whoever's actually in charge) could fix the mess they intentionally created simply by undoing what was done on their first day in the White House:

*Biden cuts border funding on day one in office and has his Feds spend the next 3 years cutting down walls, fences and razor wire to completely open the southern border*



*chaos ensues*



The left: why would republicans do this? pic.twitter.com/hitVIFWJCS — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 27, 2024

What's amazing (though not surprising) is that the White House's statement put out on day one of Biden's presidency mentions the importance of border security and contains a "but..." after it:

Like every nation, the United States has a right and a duty to secure its borders and protect its people against threats. But building a massive wall that spans the entire southern border is not a serious policy solution. It is a waste of money that diverts attention from genuine threats to our homeland security. My Administration is committed to ensuring that the United States has a comprehensive and humane immigration system that operates consistently with our Nation’s values. In furtherance of that commitment, I have determined that the declaration of a national emergency at our southern border in Proclamation 9844 of February 15, 2019 (Declaring a National Emergency Concerning the Southern Border of the United States), was unwarranted. It shall be the policy of my Administration that no more American taxpayer dollars be diverted to construct a border wall. I am also directing a careful review of all resources appropriated or redirected to construct a southern border wall.

They wanted millions of people flooding into the country illegally (when Biden told people to illegally "surge to the border" during a debate the goal became painfully obvious).

BIDEN also auctioned off millions of paid for wall materials for pennies on the dollar. https://t.co/AeG96LsKp1 — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) January 27, 2024

Then, Democrats offer a deal to legalize illegal immigration to the tune of two million illegals a year. Republicans reject deal. Democrats screech, "By rejecting our tough new border deal, Republicans now own the chaos on the border." — Bolt Vanderhuge (@GenghisKhet) January 27, 2024

The Biden administration is so awful and disastrous for America that it's hard to describe.

***

***

