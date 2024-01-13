Texas National Guard Seizes Illegal Border Crossing, Restricts Border Control Access

Jenna Ellis Calls Out Senator Mike Lee For His Strange 'Binary Choice' Comment...
Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on January 13, 2024
AP Photo/LM Otero

Every time Texas does something to secure its border, the Biden administration files a lawsuit. Texas put floating barriers in the Rio Grande to discourage migrants from crossing — the Biden administration sued to have them removed under some bogus argument that Texas was building a structure without the supervision of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Texas put up razor wire — the feds came in with wire cutters. A federal judge intervened and ordered the Biden administration to stop cutting the razor wire fencing — but the judge didn't say anything about using construction equipment to lift the fencing so immigrants could just walk under it. 

Texas is still fighting for its border. Earlier this week, the Texas National Guard seized Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, the site of massive illegal crossings. The National Guard restricted entry to the U.S. Border Patrol, saying that they "perpetuate illegal crossings."

NEW: The Texas Military Department confirms the TX National Guard has seized control of Shelby Park in Eagle Pass (city property where mass illegal crossings are), and is restricting Border Patrol from accessing the area, saying the Feds “perpetuate illegal crossings”. This is the area where Border Patrol has been cutting TX razor wire. Razor wire and fences are now deployed to block the area off from the public and federal government. Attached video is from our crew on the ground this morning as they began blocking it off. 

You can expect DOJ to sue Texas over this. 

Texas Military Department statement: 

“The Texas National Guard has maintained a presence with security points and temporary barrier in Shelby Park since 2021. The current posture is to prepare for future illegal immigrant surges and to restrict access to organizations that perpetuate illegal immigrant crossings in the park and greater Eagle Pass area.”

I reached out to CBP/Border Patrol in the sector for comment hours ago - no response yet.

The Border Control union said it was fine with the arrangement.

NEW: The Border Patrol union confirms to me that agents are being blocked by Texas soldiers, and the union is praising Abbott for seizing control. @BPUnion statement: “Governor Abbott is not harming Border Patrol operations, he is enhancing them. His seizing control of Shelby Park allows our agents to deploy to troubled spots that experience high numbers of gotaways. Governor Abbott’s actions should be seen as a force multiplier.”

A force multiplier … nice.

Of course, the Justice Department went into action immediately.

NEW: In overnight DOJ filing, Feds confirm that the TX National Guard “has deployed armed soldiers and vehicles to block federal gov from accessing the river” in Eagle Pass, & TX informed them no BP agents will be allowed to enter Shelby Park “in any operational capacity”. 

This is a significant escalation by Texas after Feds fought to remove TX water barriers and razor wire, & DOJ is suing TX over its new border security law. This is potentially setting up to be the biggest state vs federal fight in a very long time.

The National Guard is just doing the president's job for him — securing the border.

Name one action the Biden administration has taken that disproves the claim that it's intentionally letting millions of illegals invade. Just last month, the Biden Justice Department said it would sue Texas if it went ahead with a "far-right" and "extremist" law empowering state officials to remove people from the U.S. who they suspect of being in the country illegally.

We applaud Texas for keeping the Justice Department busy with legal filings.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
