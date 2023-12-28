THERE It Is! Biden DOJ Threatens to Sue Texas for Securing the Border & Deporting Illegals

The House Republicans should have already impeached Biden and Mayorkas for refusing to do their constitutional duty and secure the border, but instead, this administration is making legal threats against a state that dares to do it for them:

BREAKING: DOJ is threatening to sue Texas if it moves forward with its strict new border security law, which is set to take effect in March and would allow TX authorities to arrest & deport anyone who crosses into TX illegally. @benwermund w/ the scoop: https://t.co/NVSukwl4HY — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 28, 2023

Here's a shorter headline for this story:

Put differently: DOJ is threatening to sue Texas for securing the Texas border https://t.co/yBKH3zlXzL — John Hasson (@SonofHas) December 28, 2023

From the Houston Chronicle:

The Department of Justice is warning Gov. Greg Abbott that it will sue if Texas moves forward with legislation empowering state officials to remove people from the U.S. who they suspect of being in the country illegally. The new legislation, which Abbott signed into law earlier this month, is unconstitutional and will disrupt the federal government’s immigration enforcement operations, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton wrote in a letter to the governor obtained by Hearst Newspapers.

The Texas legislation to secure the border "will disrupt the federal government's immigration enforcement operations"? Now that's hilarious, in a maddening sort of way.

Think of how far this administration has dragged the nation down. Border security used to be just common sense, and now it's an issue the federal government is threatening to sue states who do the job the president should be doing.

Imagine Texas enforcing our border and our government wants to sue us. — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) December 28, 2023

So the DOJ sues a state for preventing foreign nationals from invading .

Lmao 🤣🤣🤡#BidenBorderInvasion — Nancy (@sooo_nance) December 28, 2023

Can Texas countersue the Biden White House for the treason of allowing it to happen?

How much more evidence do the normies need that this invasion is intentional and also treason? https://t.co/dWYTyxTjk8 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 28, 2023

Abbott should emergency declaration move it up to Jan 1 and start deporting regardless of court rulings. Make them stop you with force (that they don’t have) @GregAbbott_TX https://t.co/K6UjOkOLpN — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) December 28, 2023

Yes!

I suppose the government could consider securing the border themselves, thus preventing Texas from having to do it for them... — Republicans Pounce (@goppounce) December 28, 2023

Perish the thought!

Federal government suing a state for protecting its borders. Madness. https://t.co/pHu19DwZv5 — Kayla Rae (@KayRae317) December 28, 2023

Maybe for the next several days instead of sending illegals to Chicago and New York they should be flown to St. Croix where Biden is vacationing at the home of billionaire donors.

***

