THERE It Is! Biden DOJ Threatens to Sue Texas for Securing the Border & Deporting Illegals

Doug P.  |  3:38 PM on December 28, 2023
meme

The House Republicans should have already impeached Biden and Mayorkas for refusing to do their constitutional duty and secure the border, but instead, this administration is making legal threats against a state that dares to do it for them: 

Here's a shorter headline for this story:

From the Houston Chronicle:

The Department of Justice is warning Gov. Greg Abbott that it will sue if Texas moves forward with legislation empowering state officials to remove people from the U.S. who they suspect of being in the country illegally. 

The new legislation, which Abbott signed into law earlier this month, is unconstitutional and will disrupt the federal government’s immigration enforcement operations, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton wrote in a letter to the governor obtained by Hearst Newspapers.

The Texas legislation to secure the border "will disrupt the federal government's immigration enforcement operations"? Now that's hilarious, in a maddening sort of way. 

Think of how far this administration has dragged the nation down. Border security used to be just common sense, and now it's an issue the federal government is threatening to sue states who do the job the president should be doing.

Can Texas countersue the Biden White House for the treason of allowing it to happen?

Yes!

Perish the thought!

Maybe for the next several days instead of sending illegals to Chicago and New York they should be flown to St. Croix where Biden is vacationing at the home of billionaire donors.

*** 

