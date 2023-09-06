Judge orders Texas to remove floating barriers aimed at deterring migrants

Tucker on X, Episode 22: Did Obama have a drug-fueled, gay tryst?
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on September 06, 2023
AP Photo/Fernando Llano

Late last month, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said "Texas will see you in court" in a letter to President Joe Biden after the Biden administration demanded that Texas remove floating barriers that had been set up in the Rio Grande to deter illegal immigrants from crossing.

The federal government hasn't given up, and a federal judge ruled Wednesday that Texas must take down the barriers.

We're not sure at all how this is a federal issue.

CNN reports:

Judge David Alan Ezra wrote that Abbott needed permission to install the barriers, as dictated by law.

“Governor Abbott announced that he was not ‘asking for permission’ for Operation Lone Star, the anti-immigration program under which Texas constructed the floating barrier. Unfortunately for Texas, permission is exactly what federal law requires before installing obstructions in the nation’s navigable waters,” the judge wrote in his ruling.

So here's the scam: The Biden administration is saying Abbott "violated the Rivers and Harbors Appropriation Act by building a structure in US water without permission from the United States Army Corps of Engineers." That's why it's so important that Texas remove the barriers and let immigrants cross wherever they like.

***

