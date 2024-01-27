Byron York Translates Biden's Maddening and Insane 'Border Security Negotiations' Offer

For about three years now, President Biden and others in his administration have insisted that the border is secure:

If you ask Biden, Harris, and Mayorkas, the southern border is “secure,” “orderly,” and “safe.”



They are lying.pic.twitter.com/XHPh0DD5NB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 1, 2023

All the while it's been painfully obvious that the border is anything but "secure," and we see new examples every day. Now we're in an election year and Biden's numbers on the border (and everything else) are dismal after he's spent three years allowing an invasion of illegals into the U.S. As a result, Biden is now saying the border is not secure and hasn't been for ten years but the White House is desperate to blame Republicans for this administration's dereliction of duty, so this is what comes next:

For everyone who is demanding tougher border control, this is the way to do it.



Here's my full statement on border security negotiations: pic.twitter.com/sm2IXV99Lx — President Biden (@POTUS) January 27, 2024

"Border security negotiations"?

Byron York has accurately translated what's happened, and it's an embarrassment of a dumpster fire:

The man who broke the border says the border is broken, and he is the one to fix it. He wants the authority -- which he already has -- to 'shut down' the border 'when it becomes overwhelmed.' Even if he used it, which he likely would not, because he hasn't used the authority he… https://t.co/05sAIozv0p pic.twitter.com/FBc8YhfwrQ — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 27, 2024

The full post:

The man who broke the border says the border is broken, and he is the one to fix it. He wants the authority -- which he already has -- to 'shut down' the border 'when it becomes overwhelmed.' Even if he used it, which he likely would not, because he hasn't used the authority he already has -- even if he used it, the effect would be to regularize the flow of 5,000 illegal crossers into the United States every day. Remember in the Obama years, when officials said 1,000 a day would overwhelm the system? Now Biden wants to make 5,000 a day -- OK, 4,999 -- the new benchmark of what is acceptable. And no one should believe Biden would even enforce that. Why would Congress do such a thing?

Bingo!

The Biden White House has no intention of "fixing" anything. They just want to invent an issue to blame on Republicans heading into the November election, all while allowing the flow of thousands of illegals per day to continue.

I will never understand why they haven't impeached him for this — not important enough to impeach (@MarkMazman) January 27, 2024

If allowing the country to be invaded isn't an impeachable offense for a president (or a DHS secretary), then nothing is.

This about covers it. https://t.co/v3s5uQ6cZx — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) January 27, 2024

Biden’s gonna stop the invasion at the border by reclassifying it as a normal process that just needs more paperwork. https://t.co/uooFDwPGo6 — Don Madden (@Madden17Don) January 27, 2024

November can't get here fast enough.

***

