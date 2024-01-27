Byron York Translates Biden's Maddening and Insane 'Border Security Negotiations' Offer

Adam Kinzinger Tries to Dunk on Ken Paxton, Steps on the Rake of...
Doug P.  |  9:20 AM on January 27, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

For about three years now, President Biden and others in his administration have insisted that the border is secure:

All the while it's been painfully obvious that the border is anything but "secure," and we see new examples every day. Now we're in an election year and Biden's numbers on the border (and everything else) are dismal after he's spent three years allowing an invasion of illegals into the U.S. As a result, Biden is now saying the border is not secure and hasn't been for ten years but the White House is desperate to blame Republicans for this administration's dereliction of duty, so this is what comes next:

"Border security negotiations"? 

Byron York has accurately translated what's happened, and it's an embarrassment of a dumpster fire: 

The full post:

The man who broke the border says the border is broken, and he is the one to fix it. He wants the authority -- which he already has -- to 'shut down' the border 'when it becomes overwhelmed.' Even if he used it, which he likely would not, because he hasn't used the authority he already has -- even if he used it, the effect would be to regularize the flow of 5,000 illegal crossers into the United States every day. 

Remember in the Obama years, when officials said 1,000 a day would overwhelm the system? Now Biden wants to make 5,000 a day -- OK, 4,999 -- the new benchmark of what is acceptable. And no one should believe Biden would even enforce that. Why would Congress do such a thing?

Bingo!

The Biden White House has no intention of "fixing" anything. They just want to invent an issue to blame on Republicans heading into the November election, all while allowing the flow of thousands of illegals per day to continue.

If allowing the country to be invaded isn't an impeachable offense for a president (or a DHS secretary), then nothing is.

November can't get here fast enough.

