Illegals Arrested After Attacking NYC Cops (Guess What DIDN'T Happen Next)
'Libs of Tik Tok' Founder Makes Oklahoma State Representative Cry and His Tears...
'The Adults Are In Charge!' Biden Shoehorns Himself into a Conversation About Mental...
Hey, Look Where Biden's FINALLY Going (the Polling Must Be Even Worse Than...
'Squad Member’ Cori Bush Caught in DOJ Investigation
OH NOOOO ... Anyway: 'No One Is Buying Kathy Griffin Comedy Tour Tickets,'...
Hot Take: There Is No 'Border Crisis,' Just Xenophobic Mania Ginned Up by...
Biden Says We Will Have Discussions About Iran’s Responsibility for Soldiers’ Deaths
MSNBC's Chris Hayes Wonders Why Congress Wants Biden to Secure the Border
'Don't Even Drive These Particular Cars to the Dealer:' Shrapnel Concerns Leads To...
'They Want You Weak and Sick': Vox Makes a Fool of Itself Lecturing...
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Asks Why President Trump Didn't Secure the Border
Florida State Representative Calls Accurate IDs 'Attack on Trans People', Gets ZERO Sympat...
Follow Up: Gisele Fetterman Deletes Additional Social Media Accounts and is Rumored to...

Free Beacon Drops Bombshell: Fulton Co. DA Fani Willis Fired Whistleblower Who Reported Misuse of Funds

Amy Curtis  |  10:00 AM on January 31, 2024
Dennis Byron/Hip Hop Enquirer via AP

We've written about the corrupt, unethical, and questionable behavior of Fani Willis, District Attorney of Fulton County, GA, in the past.

Things just got worse for her with this breaking news:

Advertisement

Yikes.

She fired the whistleblower who reported a misuse of federal funds. This is horribly corrupt, and horribly revealing about what kind of person Fani Willis is.

From the Washington Free Beacon:

Less than a year into her tenure as Fulton County district attorney, in 2021, Willis met with Amanda Timpson, an employee in the district attorney's office responsible for giving nonviolent juvenile offenders "alternatives to the juvenile court system." During their conversation, a recording of which was reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon, Timpson claimed to Willis that she had been demoted after attempting to stop a top Willis campaign aide from misusing federal grant money meant for a youth gang prevention initiative.

According to Timpson, the aide, Michael Cuffee, planned to use part of a $488,000 federal grant—earmarked for the creation of a Center of Youth Empowerment and Gang Prevention—to pay for "swag," computers, and travel.

"He wanted to do things with grants that were impossible, and I kept telling him, like, 'We can't do that,'" Timpson told Willis in a Nov. 19, 2021, meeting. "He told everybody … 'We're going to get MacBooks, we're going to get swag, we're going to use it for travel.' I said, 'You cannot do that, it's a very, very specific grant.'"

"I respect that is your assessment," Willis responded. "And I'm not saying that your assessment is wrong."

Later in the conversation, Willis apologized to Timpson, and said Cuffee had "failed" her administration.

Less than two months later, Willis abruptly terminated Timpson and had her escorted out of her office by seven armed investigators, according to Timpson. When Timpson filed a whistleblower complaint the following year that alleged wrongful termination, Willis's office issued a statement describing Timpson as a "holdover from the prior administration" who was terminated because of her "failure to meet the standards of the new administration."

Recommended

'Libs of Tik Tok' Founder Makes Oklahoma State Representative Cry and His Tears Are Delicious
justmindy
Advertisement

Wow.

Willis, as you'll recall, is leading the prosecution of former President Donald Trump.

The thread continues:

Advertisement

Just incredibly corrupt stuff.

The kind of stuff they accuse Trump of doing.

Projection 101.

It's also (D)ifferent when they do it.

Normally, yes.

Under a Biden DOJ? We're doubtful.

Because of the letter after her name.

Total shocker.

Any Republican DA would be out on his ear immediately, and brought up on charges.

It boils down to: Orange Man Bad.

Yes, it does.

Advertisement

'No one is above the law.' Or something.

Pretty much.

He picks the candidates who will do the party's bidding.

And the lawfare cases need to implode.

Gird your loins.

2024 might make the last few years look like a picnic in the park.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: FREE BEACON GEORGIA TRUMP WHISTLEBLOWER FANI WILLIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Libs of Tik Tok' Founder Makes Oklahoma State Representative Cry and His Tears Are Delicious
justmindy
'The Adults Are In Charge!' Biden Shoehorns Himself into a Conversation About Mental Health With... Elmo?
Coucy
Hey, Look Where Biden's FINALLY Going (the Polling Must Be Even Worse Than We Thought)
Doug P.
OH NOOOO ... Anyway: 'No One Is Buying Kathy Griffin Comedy Tour Tickets,' Sobs Kathy Griffin
Grateful Calvin
Kurt Russell Is Straight-FIRE Taking Woke 'Writer' APART on Gun Control and It's GLORIOUS (Listen)
Sam J.
Illegals Arrested After Attacking NYC Cops (Guess What DIDN'T Happen Next)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Libs of Tik Tok' Founder Makes Oklahoma State Representative Cry and His Tears Are Delicious justmindy
Advertisement