Free Beacon Drops Bombshell: Fulton Co. DA Fani Willis Fired Whistleblower Who Reported Misuse of Funds

We've written about the corrupt, unethical, and questionable behavior of Fani Willis, District Attorney of Fulton County, GA, in the past.

Things just got worse for her with this breaking news:

BREAKING: @FreeBeacon has obtained audio of a whistleblower privately warning Fani Willis in 2021 that her top aide was trying to misuse federal funds.



Willis did not dispute the allegations.



56 days later, Willis fired the whistleblower and perp walked her out of the office. pic.twitter.com/YEkKIB2L5f — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) January 31, 2024

Yikes.

She fired the whistleblower who reported a misuse of federal funds. This is horribly corrupt, and horribly revealing about what kind of person Fani Willis is.

Fani Willis Axed Employee Who Blew Whistle on Misuse of Federal Funds https://t.co/SdRSRHwk2o — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) January 31, 2024

From the Washington Free Beacon:

Less than a year into her tenure as Fulton County district attorney, in 2021, Willis met with Amanda Timpson, an employee in the district attorney's office responsible for giving nonviolent juvenile offenders "alternatives to the juvenile court system." During their conversation, a recording of which was reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon, Timpson claimed to Willis that she had been demoted after attempting to stop a top Willis campaign aide from misusing federal grant money meant for a youth gang prevention initiative. According to Timpson, the aide, Michael Cuffee, planned to use part of a $488,000 federal grant—earmarked for the creation of a Center of Youth Empowerment and Gang Prevention—to pay for "swag," computers, and travel. "He wanted to do things with grants that were impossible, and I kept telling him, like, 'We can't do that,'" Timpson told Willis in a Nov. 19, 2021, meeting. "He told everybody … 'We're going to get MacBooks, we're going to get swag, we're going to use it for travel.' I said, 'You cannot do that, it's a very, very specific grant.'" "I respect that is your assessment," Willis responded. "And I'm not saying that your assessment is wrong." Later in the conversation, Willis apologized to Timpson, and said Cuffee had "failed" her administration. Less than two months later, Willis abruptly terminated Timpson and had her escorted out of her office by seven armed investigators, according to Timpson. When Timpson filed a whistleblower complaint the following year that alleged wrongful termination, Willis's office issued a statement describing Timpson as a "holdover from the prior administration" who was terminated because of her "failure to meet the standards of the new administration."

Wow.

Willis, as you'll recall, is leading the prosecution of former President Donald Trump.

Apparently Fani Willis has been trying to cover up a lot of the malfeasance in their misuse of taxpayer funds.



You may know her for using the RICO to go after Trump and giving a job to an unqualified side piece of hers while missing funds but it's deeper. pic.twitter.com/i3y1ijNC7w — Malcolm Fle𝕏 (@Malcolm_fleX48) January 31, 2024

The thread continues:

Willis provided no justification when she fired the whistleblower, Amanda Timpson, on Jan. 14, 2022.



For the full story on this whistleblower recording and Timpson's allegations of misappropriation in the Willis administration, click the link below.https://t.co/4U35AtPJgD — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) January 31, 2024

The @FreeBeacon obtained this recording as Willis's racketeering case against Donald Trump is on the verge of imploding over allegations she misappropriated taxpayer funds to facilitate her affair with special prosecutor Nathan Wade.https://t.co/4U35AtPJgD — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) January 31, 2024

In the call, Willis said her aide, Michael Cuffee, had failed her administration.



Cuffee served as Willis's social media manager during her 2020 campaign. She thanked him by name in her victory speech.



Cuffee told me he left the DA's office in Dec. 2021 for "personal" reasons. — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) January 31, 2024

Timpson said there's a clear pattern in Willis's conduct.



"My case and Nathan Wade's case are very similar when you break them down point by point," the whistleblower said. "Ethical violations, abuse of power, and the misuse of county, state, and federal funds." — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) January 31, 2024

Just incredibly corrupt stuff.

The kind of stuff they accuse Trump of doing.

Projection 101.

but she hates Trump so it’s fine pic.twitter.com/iwzuKD1qaJ — bread_and_circuses (@Belindahenry18) January 31, 2024

It's also (D)ifferent when they do it.

Jesus.



If that grant is federal she could have more problems. — Magoo ☘️ (@Magoo_Tweets) January 31, 2024

Normally, yes.

Under a Biden DOJ? We're doubtful.

Does anyone know why Fani Willis isn't locked up yet? https://t.co/4r0wIOfNsY — PhillyGodfather ® Sports Bettor (@phillygodfather) January 31, 2024

Because of the letter after her name.

Ooo, I'm shocked. A corrupt DA is being corrupt. https://t.co/s54Lzm5Dj7 — Aryeh Hirsch (@Aryeh_Hirsch) January 31, 2024

Total shocker.

Whistleblower said Willis' office was using federal 'youth empowerment and gang prevention' money for 'swag,' computers, and travel. Willis did not deny. Then she fired the whistleblower. https://t.co/aZfibgpXoX — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 31, 2024

Any Republican DA would be out on his ear immediately, and brought up on charges.

Fani has some really great instincts for right and wrong as a top law enforcement official, doesn’t she🥴? — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) January 31, 2024

It boils down to: Orange Man Bad.

The #FanniFiasco has the potential to cripple all of the efforts to politically prosecute Trump. pic.twitter.com/nJtjAkbrNp — Matthew Rosario (@knows_he_doesnt) January 31, 2024

Yes, it does.

What happened to whistleblower protection? Is that just gone now when it's inconvenient for libs? — AJ (@Apple748582331) January 31, 2024

'No one is above the law.' Or something.

Pretty much.

Soros selects the absolute worst possible candidates and then foists them on us. https://t.co/XuM9HNtxHj — Andrea E (@AAC0519) January 31, 2024

He picks the candidates who will do the party's bidding.

Good Morning !



One by one, lawfare cases are imploding ...



Fani Willis Axed Employee Who Blew Whistle on Misuse of Federal Funds https://t.co/iYYJimuLwW — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) January 31, 2024

And the lawfare cases need to implode.

This whole Fanni fiasco is about to blow up and the shock wave will rock all of the political prosecutions against Trump.

We are in for a wild year.

Prepare your mind. https://t.co/JOHq4zOEX7 — Matthew Rosario (@knows_he_doesnt) January 31, 2024

Gird your loins.

2024 might make the last few years look like a picnic in the park.

***

