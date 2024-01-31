'The Adults Are In Charge!' Biden Shoehorns Himself into a Conversation About Mental Health With... Elmo?

So as you may be aware the other day Elmo, the high-pitched voiced red Muppet from Sesame Street, dropped in on Twitter to do a general wellness check on everybody. It was a cute little thing we guess, everybody responded to the little guy telling him how things were going in their life and it became a viral sensation, wracking up a whopping 175 million views along with 12 thousand direct responses and 47 thousand quote tweets and retweets as of this writing.

Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing? — Elmo (@elmo) January 29, 2024

Isn't that nice? After a day of collecting peoples woes and acting as a de facto therapist for many Elmo capped it with a nice little message telling people how important it is to check in with friends and letting everybody know that he loves them.

Now this could have all been just a cute little story, but this is an election year and the folks at the Biden campaign have to try to inject themselves into every cultural narrative they can to try to counteract and reverse his godawful approval ratings, so of course they tried to grab onto this whole thing in the most cloying and cringe inducing way possible.

I know how hard it is some days to sweep the clouds away and get to sunnier days.



Our friend Elmo is right: We have to be there for each other, offer our help to a neighbor in need, and above all else, ask for help when we need it.



Even though it's hard, you're never alone. https://t.co/ffMJekbowo — President Biden (@POTUS) January 31, 2024

Of course when a Democrat offers help 'to a neighbor in need' what they always mean is using your money to help their neighbor, and what a Democrat considers to be a 'need' may include such things as a gender reassignment surgery or an abortion... which again they'd like you to pay for, thank you very much.

There was no reason for Joe Biden (or whoever runs his social media accounts) to be popping up from the official account of the President of the United States to be shoehorning his way into this conversation, and his forcing his way in was met with a lot of mocking and skepticism.

this is where my tax money is going? — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) January 31, 2024

lol you watch Sesame Street daily don’t you — Donut Operator 🍩 (@DonutOperator) January 31, 2024

We’re in proxy wars with both Russia and Iran and our Commander in Chief is responding to Elmo. — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) January 31, 2024

Remember when we were a serious country governed by serious people who acted seriously and were taken seriously? Good times, good times.

Remember when you told our kids they were going to die? pic.twitter.com/NJTC4k0P89 — Julie Hamill (@hamill_law) January 31, 2024

A puppet commenting on puppets.

Makes sense. — Jason “Storm Chaser” Nelson (@RealJasonNelson) January 31, 2024

My God, man! You're the president of the United States! Joe Biden and Democrats told us Trump would start WWIII! NOW the world is burning, our southern border is wide open to millions of criminals, & the average American is struggling to live, and Joe Biden is talking about ELMO! — Joshua T. Hosler (@JoshuaHosler) January 31, 2024

Seems to be a good summation of the situation, yup. Isn't it nice having the 'adults' back in charge, though? A lot of people thought that maybe Joe Biden needed to reminded that there's some stuff that he really should be focusing on instead of talking to an inanimate object on Twitter.

Would be dramatically easier if you’d stop f’n up the country at such a rapid pace. — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) January 31, 2024

Our neighbors on the border could use a lot of help because you keep letting in illegal aliens. How about putting the remain in Mexico program back in place to help with their emotional well being? — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) January 31, 2024

Iran seeing this post and laughing at us. — MONICA PAIGE✰OANN (@MonicaPaigeTV) January 31, 2024

There's no doubt.

Please God make it stop he’s interacting with muppets now https://t.co/buqn8zUxRQ — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) January 31, 2024

Bro we lost three service members in a terrorist attack and the president is tweeting about sesame street https://t.co/01DSWOxEXn — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 31, 2024

Totally makes sense that our puppet President who speaks meaningless gibberish retweets a puppet who speaks meaningless gibberish. https://t.co/FnTfsZuChi — Joe Zaza (@thejoezaza) January 31, 2024

Are there memes? Of course there are memes!

I think I know who left their cocaine in the White House https://t.co/z4qP8mJJVG pic.twitter.com/Sv6A7AtJTL — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) January 31, 2024

As a European im happy to see the American president consult with experts such as Elmo https://t.co/2x4egK0R6N pic.twitter.com/0V1aCcCs3K — Rock solid (@ShitpostRock) January 31, 2024

The thing is there's nothing wrong with the message... but Biden chiming in really wasn't necessary. His Twitter account didn't say anything new, it just offered random platitudes that were honestly redundant with what the Elmo account had already said. The whole Tweet was trying to seize on the perceived popularity of a Muppet from a children's cartoon, and that's just kinda gross.

This is Biden’s malaise speech. https://t.co/Y3Tn0RYHUc — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) January 31, 2024

Iran is killing our soldiers and our President is quoting a Muppet https://t.co/w8Di0fiRLt — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) January 31, 2024

Adults suffering from dementia often exhibit signs of childlike behavior.



Quoting Elmo isn’t a great look for our geriatric president… @PressSec https://t.co/3oVq5lLf1B — Tiffany Justice (@4TiffanyJustice) January 31, 2024

Seriously, it's just weird!

We need to leave children to their entertainment without polluting it with partisan ideologies, but of course this is part of a longer term issue the Democrats have had with injecting their own beliefs and narratives into children's television programming with the aid of those who make the programming. A big part of the Democratic Party strategy is and has been to ideologically capture children into a worldview that aligns with the Democratic Party platform as young as possible, while the child's brain is still much more plastic and malleable. This is presumably yet another sign of that drive, as well as a reminder that while the Democrats claim to be the 'adults' in any given situation, they most certainly are not.

