Illegals Arrested After Attacking NYC Cops (Guess What DIDN'T Happen Next)
'Libs of Tik Tok' Founder Makes Oklahoma State Representative Cry and His Tears...
Free Beacon Drops Bombshell: Fulton Co. DA Fani Willis Fired Whistleblower Who Reported...
Hey, Look Where Biden's FINALLY Going (the Polling Must Be Even Worse Than...
'Squad Member’ Cori Bush Caught in DOJ Investigation
OH NOOOO ... Anyway: 'No One Is Buying Kathy Griffin Comedy Tour Tickets,'...
Hot Take: There Is No 'Border Crisis,' Just Xenophobic Mania Ginned Up by...
Biden Says We Will Have Discussions About Iran’s Responsibility for Soldiers’ Deaths
MSNBC's Chris Hayes Wonders Why Congress Wants Biden to Secure the Border
'Don't Even Drive These Particular Cars to the Dealer:' Shrapnel Concerns Leads To...
'They Want You Weak and Sick': Vox Makes a Fool of Itself Lecturing...
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Asks Why President Trump Didn't Secure the Border
Florida State Representative Calls Accurate IDs 'Attack on Trans People', Gets ZERO Sympat...
Follow Up: Gisele Fetterman Deletes Additional Social Media Accounts and is Rumored to...

'The Adults Are In Charge!' Biden Shoehorns Himself into a Conversation About Mental Health With... Elmo?

Coucy
Coucy  |  10:30 AM on January 31, 2024
AP Photo/Victoria Will, File

So as you may be aware the other day Elmo, the high-pitched voiced red Muppet from Sesame Street, dropped in on Twitter to do a general wellness check on everybody. It was a cute little thing we guess, everybody responded to the little guy telling him how things were going in their life and it became a viral sensation, wracking up a whopping 175 million views along with 12 thousand direct responses and 47 thousand quote tweets and retweets as of this writing.

Advertisement

Isn't that nice? After a day of collecting peoples woes and acting as a de facto therapist for many Elmo capped it with a nice little message telling people how important it is to check in with friends and letting everybody know that he loves them. 

Now this could have all been just a cute little story, but this is an election year and the folks at the Biden campaign have to try to inject themselves into every cultural narrative they can to try to counteract and reverse his godawful approval ratings, so of course they tried to grab onto this whole thing in the most cloying and cringe inducing way possible.

Of course when a Democrat offers help 'to a neighbor in need' what they always mean is using your money to help their neighbor, and what a Democrat considers to be a 'need' may include such things as a gender reassignment surgery or an abortion... which again they'd like you to pay for, thank you very much.

There was no reason for Joe Biden (or whoever runs his social media accounts) to be popping up from the official account of the President of the United States to be shoehorning his way into this conversation, and his forcing his way in was met with a lot of mocking and skepticism.

Recommended

'Libs of Tik Tok' Founder Makes Oklahoma State Representative Cry and His Tears Are Delicious
justmindy
Advertisement

Remember when we were a serious country governed by serious people who acted seriously and were taken seriously? Good times, good times.

Seems to be a good summation of the situation, yup. Isn't it nice having the 'adults' back in charge, though? A lot of people thought that maybe Joe Biden needed to reminded that there's some stuff that he really should be focusing on instead of talking to an inanimate object on Twitter.

Advertisement

There's no doubt.

Are there memes? Of course there are memes!

The thing is there's nothing wrong with the message... but Biden chiming in really wasn't necessary. His Twitter account didn't say anything new, it just offered random platitudes that were honestly redundant with what the Elmo account had already said. The whole Tweet was trying to seize on the perceived popularity of a Muppet from a children's cartoon, and that's just kinda gross.

Advertisement

Seriously, it's just weird!

We need to leave children to their entertainment without polluting it with partisan ideologies, but of course this is part of a longer term issue the Democrats have had with injecting their own beliefs and narratives into children's television programming with the aid of those who make the programming. A big part of the Democratic Party strategy is and has been to ideologically capture children into a worldview that aligns with the Democratic Party platform as young as possible, while the child's brain is still much more plastic and malleable. This is presumably yet another sign of that drive, as well as a reminder that while the Democrats claim to be the 'adults' in any given situation, they most certainly are not.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Advertisement


Tags: BIDEN MENTAL HEALTH SESAME STREET

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Libs of Tik Tok' Founder Makes Oklahoma State Representative Cry and His Tears Are Delicious
justmindy
Free Beacon Drops Bombshell: Fulton Co. DA Fani Willis Fired Whistleblower Who Reported Misuse of Funds
Amy Curtis
Hey, Look Where Biden's FINALLY Going (the Polling Must Be Even Worse Than We Thought)
Doug P.
OH NOOOO ... Anyway: 'No One Is Buying Kathy Griffin Comedy Tour Tickets,' Sobs Kathy Griffin
Grateful Calvin
Kurt Russell Is Straight-FIRE Taking Woke 'Writer' APART on Gun Control and It's GLORIOUS (Listen)
Sam J.
Illegals Arrested After Attacking NYC Cops (Guess What DIDN'T Happen Next)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Libs of Tik Tok' Founder Makes Oklahoma State Representative Cry and His Tears Are Delicious justmindy
Advertisement