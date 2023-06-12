Here's how Sesame Street sells Pride Month to kids

A couple of weeks ago, we posted a couple of videos showing elementary schools celebrating Pride Month. Kids lined up behind their teacher, who was dressed as a rainbow unicorn, and paraded down a hallway beneath inflatable rainbows and Pride flags. We wondered what happened next … how do you celebrate Pride Month with children who are too young to even comprehend sexual orientation and gender identity? Obviously, you make it about being proud of being yourself. Everyone is different, and everyone is special, and we should celebrate everybody.

Sesame Street has provided us with the perfect example of what we were talking about. Sesame Street wants kids to celebrate Pride Month, which is all about "freedom of authentic self-expression." So the kindergarten teacher asks her class, "Who can tell me what authentic self-expression means?" And then they'll probably use some dumb example like dressing the way you do, or wearing your favorite baseball team's cap. Kids can celebrate pride just by accepting everything that's "different."

So here's Sesame Street's entry into indoctrinating the kids:

On our Street, we celebrate inclusion, belonging, and freedom of authentic self-expression. Happy #PrideMonth to all the people in our neighborhoods! ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜💗🤍🤎🖤 pic.twitter.com/4ErE22oCh4 — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) June 12, 2023

But is that really what Pride Month celebrates? Isn't it intrinsically linked to the LGBTQ community? Gays and lesbians and bisexuals take pride in being "out" with their sexuality, which is perfectly normal but also called "queer" at the same time.

So why go for the kids so young? This editor refers all the time to a post about a teacher suggesting the early grades are the best time to start teaching about the LGBTQ community before "heteronormative" beliefs become set in the kids' minds. Those children with a mom and a dad will grow up thinking that's "normal." And then they'll grow up to be intolerant right-wingers set on gay bashing.

A kids show wants to celebrate something based on sexual intercourse. https://t.co/qO7lT5giG7 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 12, 2023

Children do not need to be subjected to the sexual preferences of adults. — Mary Talley Bowden MD (@MdBreathe) June 12, 2023

Groomer Street — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 12, 2023

Groomers. Anyone saying that the LMNOPQRSTFU psychotics aren’t trying to indoctrinate kids and normalize their insanity is lying. — Adam Ξ/ξ Bohn (@BadtotheBohn) June 12, 2023

Would you celebrate me if I disagreed with you and said that flag is not only heinously fugly but also a symbol of Marxism which seeks to erase the gender binary?



Stick to ABCs, please. And leave the kids alone. — NYCHomoCon (@NYCHomoCon) June 12, 2023

Why are you pushing pride month on 3 year olds?? — TP (@773tom79) June 12, 2023

There's nothing authentic about boys pretending to be girls and vice-versa. — Real Man of Genius (@realmanofgenius) June 12, 2023

Come on Sesame Street... commit. pic.twitter.com/Huj0NWqkMJ — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) June 12, 2023

Why do you hate women and children? You aren’t welcome in our home. — TX Girl Dad (@uteller3786) June 12, 2023

You lost my grandchildren a few years ago, but this just reinforces that it was the right decision. — grumpy old bat (@SameOldNancy) June 12, 2023

We're not buying the line that Pride Month is all about "inclusion" and "belonging." It's about celebrating the gay lifestyle. How many Pride events were canceled this year because the organizers couldn't manage to guarantee there wouldn't be sexually explicit acts in front of children?

Go ahead and have Elmo and Big Bird play dildo ring toss to celebrate self-expression.

