What in the Snuffleupagus? Sesame Street Teaches Elmo That America is a Racist Country

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 PM on December 23, 2023
AP Photo/Sesame Workshop, Jesse Grant

The efforts to indoctrinate children through television programming in America keep getting worse every day. Earlier this week, Twitchy reported on the new episodes of something called CoComelon Lane on Netflix, showing a young boy in a dress dancing for his two dads. Focus on the Family also reports hundreds of children's programs that prominently feature LGBTQ+ content, across Disney+, Netflix, Nickelodeon, and other platforms. And when they're not promoting programs like this, the New York Times is attacking shows like Bluey and Chip Chilla for having fathers in them who are 'present.' Umm ... what?

Even Sesame Street -- yes, that Sesame Street -- has gone woke. This week, the X account End Wokeness unearthed a Sesame Street clip from the infamous 'Summer of Love' in 2020 showing how the beloved children's program is now sowing racial division.

Here we see Elmo's dad Louie (who is strangely not 'present' but talking to Elmo on a Zoom call for some reason) explaining that because a career criminal with enough fentanyl in his system to fell a horse died in a police altercation, it means there is systemic racism in America. Or something. 

Sadly, it is all too real. And it has only gotten worse since this aired in 2020. 

Elmo is 'mostly peaceful.'

Please don't give them any ideas. Please. 

At this point, we think The Simpsons might be more appropriate programming for children than Sesame Street. 

Ben Shapiro and the gang at The Daily Wire didn't miss the opportunity to remind everyone that they are now offering an alternative platform for children's programming that is not woke. 

We haven't watched any of the programs on Bentkey yet, but we can pretty much guarantee that none of them teach children that people are treated badly in America because of the color of their skin. 

And that's the problem. There's nothing wrong with talking to children about race, but when your starting point is that America is a horrible, racist country, something tells us your motive and your objective is not to end racism at all. Quite the opposite. 

We miss the days when Sesame Street was designed to teach children how to count to 10, how to read and spell, or how living in a garbage can might make you a little grouchy. 

But those days are gone, it seems. Whether it is CoCoMelon or Sesame Street, parents need to be extremely vigilant about what their kids are watching. 

Tags: CNN PBS RACISM SESAME STREET

