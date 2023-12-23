What in the Snuffleupagus? Sesame Street Teaches Elmo That America is a Racist Country

The efforts to indoctrinate children through television programming in America keep getting worse every day. Earlier this week, Twitchy reported on the new episodes of something called CoComelon Lane on Netflix, showing a young boy in a dress dancing for his two dads. Focus on the Family also reports hundreds of children's programs that prominently feature LGBTQ+ content, across Disney+, Netflix, Nickelodeon, and other platforms. And when they're not promoting programs like this, the New York Times is attacking shows like Bluey and Chip Chilla for having fathers in them who are 'present.' Umm ... what?

Advertisement

Even Sesame Street -- yes, that Sesame Street -- has gone woke. This week, the X account End Wokeness unearthed a Sesame Street clip from the infamous 'Summer of Love' in 2020 showing how the beloved children's program is now sowing racial division.

"Elmo… across this country, people of color, especially the black community, are being treated unfairly"



This is a real scene from taxpayer-funded Sesame Street: pic.twitter.com/kNUX5iVjqz — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 22, 2023

Here we see Elmo's dad Louie (who is strangely not 'present' but talking to Elmo on a Zoom call for some reason) explaining that because a career criminal with enough fentanyl in his system to fell a horse died in a police altercation, it means there is systemic racism in America. Or something.

Please tell me this is not real — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) December 22, 2023

Sadly, it is all too real. And it has only gotten worse since this aired in 2020.

Elmo is 'mostly peaceful.'

Please don't give them any ideas. Please.

Kids peacefully wanting to learn their ABCs.



Woke Sesame Street pushing communism: https://t.co/NenekMcVGk pic.twitter.com/xIKnHAoP8d — CrusaderPepe (@crusadepepe) December 22, 2023

At this point, we think The Simpsons might be more appropriate programming for children than Sesame Street.

Ben Shapiro and the gang at The Daily Wire didn't miss the opportunity to remind everyone that they are now offering an alternative platform for children's programming that is not woke.

We haven't watched any of the programs on Bentkey yet, but we can pretty much guarantee that none of them teach children that people are treated badly in America because of the color of their skin.

Grooming BABIES to be racist?! 🤯 https://t.co/uI9UHz1wvd — Sabrina Smolders 🦋🌹 (@SabrinaSmolders) December 22, 2023

This is what toddlers are being taught about race. https://t.co/mUB9y8mNqU — Owl of Athena (@deb_fillman) December 22, 2023

And that's the problem. There's nothing wrong with talking to children about race, but when your starting point is that America is a horrible, racist country, something tells us your motive and your objective is not to end racism at all. Quite the opposite.

This is about indoctrinating kids to hate America, and to become activists for the left in destroying the U.S.. It's the only way the left can get rid of our Constitution - train the next generation to dismantle the most free system in the world, so they can gain power for… https://t.co/YMj4xvUs9F — OutspokenSamantha (@Outspoken_Sam) December 22, 2023

Advertisement

You might think taking advantage of an audience of 6 year olds is immoral



Leftists see it as another opportunity to spread their gospel https://t.co/Y4wc8Zh6PJ — James Klüg (@realJamesKlug) December 22, 2023

We miss the days when Sesame Street was designed to teach children how to count to 10, how to read and spell, or how living in a garbage can might make you a little grouchy.

But those days are gone, it seems. Whether it is CoCoMelon or Sesame Street, parents need to be extremely vigilant about what their kids are watching.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!