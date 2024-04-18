Check Out These Highlights of Columbia President Beclowning Herself During Congressional H...
SPOILED: NYC Illegal Immigrant Complains Free Food, Housing Not Good Enough and Is 'Xenophobic'

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on April 18, 2024
AngieArtist

It's amazing. We spend billions on illegal immigrants -- billions of our tax dollars -- to give them food, and housing, and cell phones and gift cards and it's just not good enough.

Watch:

The absolute nerve.

The only thing that's shameful is that NYC doesn't put these ingrates on a plane back home.

The people who are controlling the purse strings get to make the decisions about what you eat and how you live. So has it been since time immemorial.

It's free.

If you don't like it, you can pay for what you do want.

Yep.

If you look up 'chutzpah' in the dictionary, you get this video.

Work harder to pay for gourmet meals and penthouses, Americans.

But we're 'anti-African' and 'xenophobic'!

Would not surprise us if it did.

We agree. If things are so bad here, go elsewhere.

Because they know they'll get free stuff, complain, and get better free stuff.

Bingo.

This writer has seen the 'free' school lunches kids get. It's not good. But it's 'free', so you get what you get.

And the lodging. Don't forget the complaints about the lodging.

Just incredible.

