SPOILED: NYC Illegal Immigrant Complains Free Food, Housing Not Good Enough and Is 'Xenophobic'

It's amazing. We spend billions on illegal immigrants -- billions of our tax dollars -- to give them food, and housing, and cell phones and gift cards and it's just not good enough.
Watch:
Illegal migrant in New York speaks through a translator to complain about the free meals, housing, and more:— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 17, 2024
"Even on Ramadan we could not eat during breaks because the food is not good at all"
This was a New York City Council meeting regarding the treatment of black illegals: pic.twitter.com/CF19rZmYJE
The absolute nerve.
"This is shameful time for NYC. IT IS ANTI-AFRICAN AND XENOPHOBIC!"— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 17, 2024
Another migrant complains about the free accommodations provided to black illegal immigrants in NYC: pic.twitter.com/OVNlvBCFGf
The only thing that's shameful is that NYC doesn't put these ingrates on a plane back home.
The people who are controlling the purse strings get to make the decisions about what you eat and how you live. So has it been since time immemorial.
It's free.
If you don't like it, you can pay for what you do want.
If you don't like what the benevolence of the American people are giving you for free: pic.twitter.com/xvLnzKtsjr— Kentucky Whig Party (@KYWhig) April 17, 2024
Yep.
Complaining about free stuff.— DEK (@keithfhamilton) April 17, 2024
If you look up 'chutzpah' in the dictionary, you get this video.
The sense of entitlement is incredible. These people are taking advantage of a broken system and putting further burden on struggling hard working Americans.— 3453g4erth (@3453g4erth33921) April 17, 2024
Work harder to pay for gourmet meals and penthouses, Americans.
Democrats lie about America being racist. Why would you invite other countries here to experience racism? I don't think that America is racist but I believe that Democrats are.— General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) April 17, 2024
But we're 'anti-African' and 'xenophobic'!
The sad part is this extortion attempt will probably work.— KJ (@KJ_Crypt0) April 18, 2024
Would not surprise us if it did.
Deport These INGRATES… https://t.co/UHJTsRbwcd— 𝕰𝖒𝕲 (@Emilio2763) April 17, 2024
We agree. If things are so bad here, go elsewhere.
"This is unacceptable. This is shameful time for NY City... IT IS ANTI-AFRICAN AND XENOPHOBIC!"— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 17, 2024
Foreigners show up at a NYC town hall to complain their free food and lodging are not up to their standards.
THEN WHY ARE THEY IN AMERICA TO BEGIN WITH? 🤔pic.twitter.com/WqV48JFzcT
Because they know they'll get free stuff, complain, and get better free stuff.
The modern version of, "The food is terrible. And such small portions."— Man w/o a Plan (@MidWestMet) April 17, 2024
My parents were immigrants. Probably 1/3-1/2 of my family are immigrants. No free meals or housing for any of them.
These are not immigrants, or asylum-seekers. They're freeloaders. https://t.co/7OWr2crXwb
Bingo.
For everyone on fixed-income, financial assistance due to disability or laid off: how are you feeding your kids and how many meals a day?— Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) April 17, 2024
The saying beggars can't be choosers comes to mind. You skirt our laws to come here, you freeload off the taxpayers, AND you complain? This… https://t.co/SJX6sN1DrU
This writer has seen the 'free' school lunches kids get. It's not good. But it's 'free', so you get what you get.
Send us "your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free . . . " so they may complain about the menu.🗽 https://t.co/7oqjXZfajH— hil111 (@hil111c) April 17, 2024
And the lodging. Don't forget the complaints about the lodging.
Just incredible.
