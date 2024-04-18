SPOILED: NYC Illegal Immigrant Complains Free Food, Housing Not Good Enough and Is 'Xenophobic'

It's amazing. We spend billions on illegal immigrants -- billions of our tax dollars -- to give them food, and housing, and cell phones and gift cards and it's just not good enough.

Advertisement

Watch:

Illegal migrant in New York speaks through a translator to complain about the free meals, housing, and more:



"Even on Ramadan we could not eat during breaks because the food is not good at all"



This was a New York City Council meeting regarding the treatment of black illegals: pic.twitter.com/CF19rZmYJE — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 17, 2024

The absolute nerve.

"This is shameful time for NYC. IT IS ANTI-AFRICAN AND XENOPHOBIC!"



Another migrant complains about the free accommodations provided to black illegal immigrants in NYC: pic.twitter.com/OVNlvBCFGf — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 17, 2024

The only thing that's shameful is that NYC doesn't put these ingrates on a plane back home.

The people who are controlling the purse strings get to make the decisions about what you eat and how you live. So has it been since time immemorial.

It's free.

If you don't like it, you can pay for what you do want.

If you don't like what the benevolence of the American people are giving you for free: pic.twitter.com/xvLnzKtsjr — Kentucky Whig Party (@KYWhig) April 17, 2024

Yep.

Complaining about free stuff. — DEK (@keithfhamilton) April 17, 2024

If you look up 'chutzpah' in the dictionary, you get this video.

The sense of entitlement is incredible. These people are taking advantage of a broken system and putting further burden on struggling hard working Americans. — 3453g4erth (@3453g4erth33921) April 17, 2024

Work harder to pay for gourmet meals and penthouses, Americans.

Democrats lie about America being racist. Why would you invite other countries here to experience racism? I don't think that America is racist but I believe that Democrats are. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) April 17, 2024

But we're 'anti-African' and 'xenophobic'!

The sad part is this extortion attempt will probably work. — KJ (@KJ_Crypt0) April 18, 2024

Would not surprise us if it did.

We agree. If things are so bad here, go elsewhere.

"This is unacceptable. This is shameful time for NY City... IT IS ANTI-AFRICAN AND XENOPHOBIC!"



Foreigners show up at a NYC town hall to complain their free food and lodging are not up to their standards.



THEN WHY ARE THEY IN AMERICA TO BEGIN WITH? 🤔pic.twitter.com/WqV48JFzcT — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 17, 2024

Because they know they'll get free stuff, complain, and get better free stuff.

The modern version of, "The food is terrible. And such small portions."



My parents were immigrants. Probably 1/3-1/2 of my family are immigrants. No free meals or housing for any of them.



These are not immigrants, or asylum-seekers. They're freeloaders. https://t.co/7OWr2crXwb — Man w/o a Plan (@MidWestMet) April 17, 2024

Advertisement

Bingo.

For everyone on fixed-income, financial assistance due to disability or laid off: how are you feeding your kids and how many meals a day?

The saying beggars can't be choosers comes to mind. You skirt our laws to come here, you freeload off the taxpayers, AND you complain? This… https://t.co/SJX6sN1DrU — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) April 17, 2024

This writer has seen the 'free' school lunches kids get. It's not good. But it's 'free', so you get what you get.

Send us "your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free . . . " so they may complain about the menu.🗽 https://t.co/7oqjXZfajH — hil111 (@hil111c) April 17, 2024

And the lodging. Don't forget the complaints about the lodging.

Just incredible.