Another day, another embarrassing tweet from Eric Swalwell.

What’s even worse about this tweet though is he’s quote-tweeting the biggest boil on the butt of humanity, Peter Strzok himself. Considering these two are complete hypocrites (between Eric’s Chinese spy and Strzok’s bizarre texts with Lisa Page) we’re not sure they have any room to talk smack about Trump and his attorney.

And plus, if anyone knows anything about ‘always be projecting,’ it’s Democrats. ESPECIALLY Swalwell.

The irony, right?

Fits with the Trump playbook. ABP. Always be projecting. MAGA-world loves to lie about Dems and socialism. But Trump and Venezuela’s Maduro have the same lawyer. *Nice find @petestrzok https://t.co/xX6ssqrv36 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 18, 2022

Because Democrats aren’t the ones projecting.

Not at all.

Isn't it great Trump proposed judge who was mislead by FBI in obtaining FISA warrant? Serious abuses of FISA. — InMyHumbleOpinion (@IMHO1969) September 18, 2022

There was all sorts of underhanded and sneaky shiznit going on with the Russian collusion hoax, and Eric was absolutely a part of it all.

As was Strzok.

You know, Eric, the abuse you insisted was a conspiracy theory? pic.twitter.com/x6Bs2ChUDG — InMyHumbleOpinion (@IMHO1969) September 18, 2022

We have no idea why a screenshot of Swalwell’s own words is marked as sensitive content.

If you like dead military service members, historical high crime, high inflation, CRT, a recession, open borders, illegal drugs crossing the border killing thousands of Americans and 87,000 armed IRS agents coming after your money, then you should vote for Swalwell. — Les Hathaway (@les_hathaway) September 18, 2022

You should never vote for Swalwell.

Just sayin’.

A projection post about projection. How original. #Fangfart — Benjamin GlatzYo (@Pineappleberry) September 18, 2022

Hey now, if anyone knows about projection, it’s Eric.

***

