The more we read from Elie Mystal the more it makes sense that Joy Reid has him on her show so much.

And that’s not a compliment.

Seems our pals on the Left are really really really angry at DeSantis and Republicans in general for having the NERVE to send 48 illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard. It’s as if they either don’t know or choose to ignore that MV is actually a sanctuary city and this is literally what they’re agreeing to when declaring themselves as such.

We hate to break it to Elie, but MV kicked those illegal immigrants off their island within 44 hours – the National Guard was brought in (over 100 of them) to show them the exit.

Maybe Elie has a different understanding of the word ‘compassionate’.

Ted Cruz is proving a point I made in my article. When places like Martha’s Vineyard prove they can be compassionate to immigrants, the fascists will just try to ship humans to to somewhere else.

Because the point isn’t to *solve* a problem, it’s to make one. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) September 17, 2022

How was putting 48 illegal immigrants in a basement with a few meals and then shipping them off to a military base ‘solving the problem’?

Don’t look at us like that, we didn’t say it.

RedSteeze was good enough to chime in:

We suppose the problem was ‘solved’ for Martha’s Vineyard.

Huh.

Interseting.

Elie had no real comeback for this.

We know, you’re shocked.

Cue the race tweets.

As usual, white Republican man has problem with the concept of consent obtained via truthful representations https://t.co/Dc81fGils2 — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) September 17, 2022

Huh?

Elie again has no answer …

I know being an idiot for white folks is kind of your thing, but can you for real not even understand the sentence fragment you’re repeated like a bobbing parrot?

Consulting with people and providing services is not the same as kidnapping them for a political stunt. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) September 17, 2022

Kidnapping them.

HA HA HA HA

We can’t even with this nonsense.

Elie Mystal Get Through a Sentence Without Bringing Up Race Challenge https://t.co/64eDHWcDkb — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 17, 2022

Pretty sure Elie would fail this challenge.

***

***

Editor’s Note:

