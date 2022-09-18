Gas prices are still nearly double what they were when Biden took office … LUCKY US!

The White House sent out a tweet showing a ‘receipt’ yesterday trying to prove how much and how quickly their hard work has brought gas prices down. Forget that they’ve been depleting our strategic reserve to do this and it will eventually run out putting us in serious danger (and making prices shoot way back up), but they seem to think we should be grateful for some ‘breathing room’ even though gas prices are still ridiculously high.

Only brain-dead mouthbreathers would buy into this – or sadly, 1 in 3 Americans aka Biden supporters.

We imagine as midterms continue to get closer we’ll see more and more of this desperate nonsense.

Trending

It’s as if the Biden White House thinks people have as short of memories as he does.

Nobody’s memory is that short.

Heh!

That sums it up quite nicely.

Thanks!

***

Related:

Oh, honey, NO! AOC accuses DeSantis of crimes against humanity after Martha’s Vineyard and HOO BOY that’s a lotta backfire

‘Well, Biden DID say I ain’t black’: Blue-check nobody claiming ‘conservative’ just means ‘white supremacist’ does NOT go well, like at all

Facebook thread shows how Martha’s Vineyard residents REALLY felt about illegal immigrants in their community and WOW (screenshots)

***

Editor’s Note:
 
Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BidengasoilWhite House