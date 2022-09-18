Gas prices are still nearly double what they were when Biden took office … LUCKY US!

The White House sent out a tweet showing a ‘receipt’ yesterday trying to prove how much and how quickly their hard work has brought gas prices down. Forget that they’ve been depleting our strategic reserve to do this and it will eventually run out putting us in serious danger (and making prices shoot way back up), but they seem to think we should be grateful for some ‘breathing room’ even though gas prices are still ridiculously high.

Only brain-dead mouthbreathers would buy into this – or sadly, 1 in 3 Americans aka Biden supporters.

Today marks 95 days of dropping gas prices across the U.S. Americans are getting some breathing room at the pump as we continue on the fastest decline in gas prices in over a decade. pic.twitter.com/2eXgZcglWV — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 17, 2022

We imagine as midterms continue to get closer we’ll see more and more of this desperate nonsense.

You're emptying our strategic petroleum reserves, selling some of it to China

It was $2.35 when Biden was sworn in you dishonest hacks — Ultra-MAGA Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) September 17, 2022

That's odd…because the gas station down the street just increased their price by 30 cents — MamaBear🇺🇲 (@HotMama83163983) September 17, 2022

Weird all the gas stations near me in Orange County, CA have raised their prices .15-.20 per gallon over the last 2 weeks, and it's still $1.70 a gallon more than it was when Trump was president. — THE OCpatriot™ ❁ (@HB_beachbum_) September 17, 2022

Actually, Thursday morning the price of gas at my local station went up .14 in the time it took me to do grocery shopping which, by the way, was higher than the week before. — Pat Burns (@PatBurns37) September 17, 2022

I want it back to $1.78 like it was this time two years ago. — John W (@txradioguy) September 18, 2022

It’s as if the Biden White House thinks people have as short of memories as he does.

Nobody’s memory is that short.

Basement dummy is depleting our reserves to do it for the midterm. He should be impeached for it. — Alan Bayer (@AlanBayer2) September 17, 2022

Is this a Putin Price Break? — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) September 17, 2022

Heh!

You didn't take blame for it going up you don't get credit for it dropping. 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — redReiter 🇺🇸 (@redreiterphotos) September 17, 2022

Can we credit Putin for this? — American Deplorable (@BrianEvansSays) September 17, 2022

And inflation is still crazy high. Plus gas is higher than when Trump was in office. You suck at your job. — Suaerp (@Preaus) September 17, 2022

That sums it up quite nicely.

Thanks!

***

Related:

Oh, honey, NO! AOC accuses DeSantis of crimes against humanity after Martha’s Vineyard and HOO BOY that’s a lotta backfire

‘Well, Biden DID say I ain’t black’: Blue-check nobody claiming ‘conservative’ just means ‘white supremacist’ does NOT go well, like at all

Facebook thread shows how Martha’s Vineyard residents REALLY felt about illegal immigrants in their community and WOW (screenshots)

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!