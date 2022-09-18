Full transparency, we have no idea who Eric Garcia is. And even though he has that pretty, fancy blue-check by his name, it doesn’t seem like too many other people do either. Would appear his big claim to ‘notability’ in Twiter’s eyes is that he tweets a lot of hatred for conservatives. Hey, that ugly narrative ain’t gonna push itself, boys and girls.

Look at this love-filled little nugget from Garcia:

Apparently, only white people can be conservative. Who knew?

Well, we suppose Biden himself did say as much during the lead-up to the 2020 election (can you guys IMAGINE if Trump had something even remotely similar to that?!)

Democrats have never really changed their stripes, they just pretend their racism is for the GOOD of minorities now.

Don’t forget they patted themselves on the backs for allowing the brown people to ‘enrich them’ for 44 hours.

Trending

There are stupid people who looked at this tweet and said, ‘Damn, that’s stupid.’

That it is.

Who knew?

WINNER WINNER CHICKEN DINNER.

It’s also a lazy attempt at clicks, taps, and a blue-check.

And Lefty Twitter eats it up.

THERE it is!

Meep.

But you know, conservatives are the real problem and stuff.

***

Related:

AOC calls Martha’s Vineyard booting illegal immigrants off the island after just 24 hours a ‘blessing’ then gets BUSTED lying about her own district

BRO, take the L! Stan Van Gundy using the GOOD PEOPLE of Martha’s Vineyard to SHAME conservative Christians goes so VERY VERY wrong

Facebook thread shows how Martha’s Vineyard residents REALLY felt about illegal immigrants in their community and WOW (screenshots)

***

Editor’s Note:
 
Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: conservativeEric GarciaJeff Charlesracismwhite supremacist