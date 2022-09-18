Full transparency, we have no idea who Eric Garcia is. And even though he has that pretty, fancy blue-check by his name, it doesn’t seem like too many other people do either. Would appear his big claim to ‘notability’ in Twiter’s eyes is that he tweets a lot of hatred for conservatives. Hey, that ugly narrative ain’t gonna push itself, boys and girls.

Look at this love-filled little nugget from Garcia:

At this point I think "conservative" just means white supremacist. — Eric Garcia (@EricG1247) September 16, 2022

Apparently, only white people can be conservative. Who knew?

Well, we suppose Biden himself did say as much during the lead-up to the 2020 election (can you guys IMAGINE if Trump had something even remotely similar to that?!)

Well Biden did say I ain't black so… — Jeff Charles, Everyone's Favorite Extremist (@JeffOnTheRight) September 17, 2022

Democrats have never really changed their stripes, they just pretend their racism is for the GOOD of minorities now.

but it’s the rich white liberal town where “Everyone is Welcome” kicking out 50 brown people — Razor (@hale_razor) September 17, 2022

Don’t forget they patted themselves on the backs for allowing the brown people to ‘enrich them’ for 44 hours.

There are stupid people who looked at this tweet and said, ‘Damn, that’s stupid.’

Thinking that all conservatives are white is racist af https://t.co/UfXsMDurEV — Hear Me Roar 🐳 (@freyas_house) September 17, 2022

That it is.

So, my black wife is a white supremacist? My asian sister in law? The Muslim couple that's in my shooting group? — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) September 17, 2022

Who knew?

At this point I just think leftists are insane — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) September 17, 2022

WINNER WINNER CHICKEN DINNER.

You're engaging in what psychologists call "projection". — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) September 17, 2022

'White supremacist' is the new canard leftists are trotting out after people started tuning out their incessant 'racist' accusations. It is a way of condemning Western civilization by focusing on skin color instead of culture and ideas. It is also a pathetic form of racism. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 17, 2022

It’s also a lazy attempt at clicks, taps, and a blue-check.

And Lefty Twitter eats it up.

Is there a minimum tweet quota to keep your blue check? Because this tweet feels like a quota tweet. — Godwin Meter (@GodwinMeter) September 17, 2022

THERE it is!

At this point, I think "liberal" just means pedophile. — Live Free Or Deb🦦 🍂 (@livefreeordeb) September 17, 2022

Meep.

The team you play for, the party you shill for has run every poor and disadvantaged minority community in America for over a half century, Eric. Every. Single. One. — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) September 17, 2022

But you know, conservatives are the real problem and stuff.

***

