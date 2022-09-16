C’mon, we all knew the Socialist Democrat Darling would chime in on Martha’s Vineyard at some point, right?

Notice AOC doesn’t talk about how quickly these good people at Martha’s Vineyard kicked the brown people off their island, she’s just trying to claim that they see immigrants as good people. Again, most Americans are good with LEGAL IMMIGRANTS and openly welcome them. It’s the illegal ones that people take issue with.

But you know, she has to make the rich liberals on Martha’s Vineyard look like good people instead of admitting they couldn’t handle 48 illegal immigrants when those racist, redneck southern border towns deal with 10x or more than that number daily.

Seriously, Sandy … give us a break:

What a lot of Republican politicians fail to understand is that not everyone shares their zero-sum, scarcity mindset. Many of us understand that immigrants and refugees are a blessing. They have so much to offer our country, & much of our growth as a nation is because of them.🫂 https://t.co/AEVdPQCMAi — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 16, 2022

No, many of us don’t misunderstand that LEGAL immigrants and refugees are a blessing.

Blah, this broad.

She continued.

Shout out to Massachusetts and the people of Martha’s Vineyard for showing the world what the best of America looks like 🇺🇸 It’s unsurprising that they also send some of the best to Congress, like @ewarren, @EdMarkey, @AyannaPressley, @RepMcGovern, @RepKClark and so many more! — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 16, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Was this before or after they accused DeSantis and Abbott of kidnapping and trafficking?

They literally just got shipped, by the National Guard, to a military base that you would describe as a "concentration camp" within 48 hours because rich, white progressives couldn't stand having their pescatarian brunches interrupted, but yea, they totally showed the Rs. — Rusty 🎙️ (@rustyweiss74) September 16, 2022

Such a blessing they’ve been shipped off MV already. — Lexi (@penngirl72) September 16, 2022

Total blessing.

👀AOC asking DeSantis and Abbott to send illegal aliens to her district. https://t.co/3Su4u84BgR — John Cooper (@thejcoop) September 16, 2022

She’d probably claim it was trafficking as well.

Except she’s claiming they already have sent illegal immigrants to her? We’re not seeing that anywhere …

They already have! My district is nearly 50% immigrant. We speak 100+ languages, have 2 public hospitals that treat all regardless of status/income, and still have enough left over to help states like Florida. We know how to care for each other, and are pretty damn good at it. https://t.co/NmagaqUa31 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 16, 2022

Hrm. Is she sure about that?

Try again. 💁🏽‍♀️ believe it or not the United States is the wealthiest nation in the world and we have more than enough to care for everyone. Instead of worshipping billionaires, if you try valuing your neighbors enough to fight for them then we can all have a better life, together. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 16, 2022

And THERE it is, blah blah blah.

We also have better food than you will probably ever have in your life. People who don’t love immigrants don’t deserve momos!! Period!! — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 16, 2022

Still can’t find any mention of DeSantis or Abbott sending her illegal immigrants. In fact, the only story we can find about her is her telling Abbott he should retire for sending illegal immigrants to DC.

Hrm.

By the way, her district is a real mess.

Big thanks to Chad Felix Greene for doing the math and research here:

Some details about your district.

Your district has one of the highest homeless rates in NY. As of 2020 NY has 91,000 homeless and 148,000 homeless students.https://t.co/HI79Wx2spK

…https://t.co/giltPpMY0H https://t.co/XidzXLRIzI pic.twitter.com/UdOYjRbWGL — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 16, 2022

But they all take care of each other and stuff because illegal immigrants rock or something.

That’s what she claimed anyway.

1.5 million New Yorkers experience food insecurity, including 1 in 4 children.https://t.co/rTd1E5T120 https://t.co/K4Vx6QBvKk pic.twitter.com/vkLmKkSiIP — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 16, 2022

Wow.

Maybe she should spend a little more time working on her own district and a little less time white-knighting for a bunch of leftist rich people who live in one of the most expensive places in the country.

***

Related:

BRO, take the L! Stan Van Gundy using the GOOD PEOPLE of Martha’s Vineyard to SHAME conservative Christians goes so VERY VERY wrong

Thread comparing what actual southern border towns go through to POOR Martha’s Vineyard to MOCK Democrat policies is just PERFECTION

Facebook thread shows how Martha’s Vineyard residents REALLY felt about illegal immigrants in their community and WOW (screenshots)

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!