As the media and the Left have been working overtime to spin their original reaction to DeSantis sending 48 illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard (a Sanctuary City) as a good thing, there is no amount of damage control they can actually do to change how quickly they all dropped their masks. The same people who lecture border towns along the southern border about not being racist or xenophobic sure went racist and xenophobic when these same illegal immigrants were in their backyard.

But you know, DeSantis was evil for sending them there because human trafficking or something.

Right.

Welp, this morning pundits have been working really hard to make a big deal about how the people of Martha’s Vineyard took care of these 48 illegal immigrants … ‘LOOK AT THEM FEED THEM! LOOK AT THAT, A PLACE TO SLEEP! THEY’RE SHOWING DESANTIS!’

And then magically, they were shipped off this morning.

Because of course.

All of this being said, Aidan Kearney was good enough to share some screenshots from some Facebook threads of people who live in Martha’s Vineyard, and how they really reacted to these illegal immigrants being in their luxury community.

Take a look:

I’m in a couple Martha’s Vineyard Facebook groups and they’re all turning on each other. Calling out their friends for not letting migrants in their summer homes pic.twitter.com/igS8dalb5a — AidanKearneyTB (@DoctorTurtleboy) September 16, 2022

TWO summer rentals.

Huh.

But we were told they have a housing crisis?

“Obama has room” “I’m sure he does but that’s not the point” It kind of is though, Rebecca pic.twitter.com/v6vHbWyXQk — AidanKearneyTB (@DoctorTurtleboy) September 16, 2022

That’s not the point. LOL.

“Ron DeSantis is sick because he’s sending people to an island paradise where they are welcomed” “Permanent housing? I thought we were just doing a weekend camp out?” “I’m not willing to let them live with me but I have some hand me down clothes. I’m a good person, right?” pic.twitter.com/gFf1A0gJ5M — AidanKearneyTB (@DoctorTurtleboy) September 16, 2022

Awww, look at them making time to whine about abortion.

Oh, and their reaction to finding them permanent housing … HA HA HA HA HA HA

You know how these people vote, and you know they pat themselves on the back for caring about the little people, as long as they’re not in their backyard.

I found them – the only liberal in Massachusetts who thinks they should practice what they preach. When will Edgartown build high rise housing projects? pic.twitter.com/vfGVl4r9r2 — AidanKearneyTB (@DoctorTurtleboy) September 16, 2022

A unicorn.

Rare, but not impossible to find.

Heh.

Property value on Martha’s Vineyard is about to plummet like we’ve never seen before. I’m buying a house in West Tisbury this weekend pic.twitter.com/ADYKqRhswB — AidanKearneyTB (@DoctorTurtleboy) September 16, 2022

We. Got. Nothin’.

Poor Carole can’t believe they brought all these icky poor people to her expensive community. Now let’s treat them with kindness by putting them on a boat and sending them to Rhode Island pic.twitter.com/gDciXRzT50 — AidanKearneyTB (@DoctorTurtleboy) September 16, 2022

You know, we thought we were just making up jokes about these wealthy Leftists, we were actually wrong.

They are walking, talking caricatures of ever villain in every 80s movie EVER.

According to a very reliable source the migrants will soon be put on a boat and become Falmouths problem. The national guard is being mobilized for this. 50 people. Texas deals with thousands every day with no help from the federal government. pic.twitter.com/bioYjRXquv — AidanKearneyTB (@DoctorTurtleboy) September 16, 2022

He was correct, they’ve already relocated the scary brown people out of Martha’s Vineyard.

So they can all breathe a sigh of relief.

Think they’ll change their Sanctuary City status?

Gail here is looking to get her locks changed in Edgartown. Wonder why? pic.twitter.com/TZGAMKUnK7 — AidanKearneyTB (@DoctorTurtleboy) September 16, 2022

LOCKSMITH.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Dawn is the realest mofo on the Vineyard, and she’s had quite enough of Celine’s bullshit pic.twitter.com/h7oSqD4kOe — AidanKearneyTB (@DoctorTurtleboy) September 16, 2022

Leslie wanted them to be sent to Boston where they can vote for Ayanna Pressley in 2 months. After a year in Roxbury they’ll be begging to go back to Venezuela pic.twitter.com/Tmg1vaABM1 — AidanKearneyTB (@DoctorTurtleboy) September 16, 2022

Why not keep them?

Like they’re homeless pets or something.

Amy will absolutely take some illegals into her home. She just doesn’t know how to do that, and hasn’t considered driving to Oak Bluffs and offering pic.twitter.com/3hMGU6evwV — AidanKearneyTB (@DoctorTurtleboy) September 16, 2022

Sending illegal immigrants to overcrowded liberal shitholes like Los Angeles is compassionate. Sending them to beautiful island vacation destinations is traumatizing pic.twitter.com/2VPxChaT7a — AidanKearneyTB (@DoctorTurtleboy) September 16, 2022

It was wrong for Heavy D to send 50 migrants to the Vineyard because they’re not ready for it. Unlike small Texas border towns who are warned well ahead of time about the thousands of migrants crossing daily pic.twitter.com/yLmjJAoPyX — AidanKearneyTB (@DoctorTurtleboy) September 16, 2022

It just gets worse and worse.

You may have seen our state rep from the islands and Falmouth on TV blaming DeSantis and Tucker Carlson for sending 50 migrants to his district. This is the real Dylan Fernandes when he isn’t running for office. https://t.co/XaZ2kmeeEZ pic.twitter.com/Auqrzj2rXk — AidanKearneyTB (@DoctorTurtleboy) September 16, 2022

Yikes.

Update – they are now raising money to get the brown people off their island. Something tells me they won’t be going to Vermont pic.twitter.com/4HZFrJ9BbK — AidanKearneyTB (@DoctorTurtleboy) September 16, 2022

The uber-rich were raising money to help get the brown people off their island.

“This is our chance to show how much we love them by making sure they’re no longer in our backyard.” pic.twitter.com/ZzkgRbOxlU — AidanKearneyTB (@DoctorTurtleboy) September 16, 2022

HA HA HA HA

They’re so tolerant they’re trying to get rid of them as quickly as possible.

Uhoh, the boomers on the island have figured out that Facebook is not their diary, and that people are laughing at their conversations pic.twitter.com/XeuQgMeE6l — AidanKearneyTB (@DoctorTurtleboy) September 16, 2022

Major shout-out to Aidan for showing us who these folks REALLY are.

Oh, we knew, but seeing it in their own words?

Priceless.

