It’s been fun watching the Left defend the UBER rich in Martha’s Vineyard. Ha!

Especially after they’ve spent decades pretending they are the party of the little people, the poor, the downtrodden when in reality they are the party of the elite, the rich, and the completely out-of-touch. They are also the party of the emotionally thin-skinned and likely mentally unwell BUT we won’t go there.

Except we sorta kinda just did.

Seriously, they have LOST their minds over DeSantis sending 48 illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard. He didn’t send them to the south side of Chicago, or the east side of St. Louis, or anywhere in San Francisco … no no, he sent them to a beautiful vacation spot for the rich and famous.

That quickly claimed they were in a humanitarian CRISIS over those 48 illegal immigrants.

No, really.

Ben Shapiro was good enough to send them all his thoughts and prayers.

Thoughts and prayers to the people of Martha's Vineyard, who are under a state of humanitarian crisis thanks to the presence of 50 illegal immigrants. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 16, 2022

And as you have likely already surmised, the Left lost their minds even MORE (we know, we didn’t think it was possible either).

They're handling it just fine, Bennie, as they are decent human beings. You could learn a lesson from this. — Marco Paradiso (@ParadisoReale) September 16, 2022

Except they’re not handling it fine, they’re complaining that ‘these people’ will have to go and they’re starting GO FUND MEs to pay for it.

Millionaires and billionaires, starting a GoFundMe.

Think about that for a minute.

You're right! Human trafficking is a criminal offense! Why do you love it when Republicans commit crimes? — KevinSaidPutinPaysTrump (@NoLeaksInTheFam) September 16, 2022

Human trafficking.

Awww yes, that’s their big talking point here. Giving people who have illegally entered our country free transport to one of the most gorgeous locations in the country, where THEY want to go, is human trafficking. Then again, these are the same folks who claim anyone who wants to pay less in taxes is a semi-fascist.

DeSantis should be charged with human trafficking — Mike Mullaney (@Mike_Mullaney13) September 16, 2022

See what we mean?

Dont they have mansions in Miami? You choose to live on the border you deal with it there. Your fault for living there — Mr. Schwab 🇨🇦 (@schwab_mr) September 16, 2022

Well, they’re a Sanctuary City, they choose to live there.

That's funny, last I saw video the people of Martha's Vineyard were feeding and housing them. Don't you wish the Republicans' silly stunt went the way you wanted it to? — Complain Jane🌊💙 (@CJane0123) September 16, 2022

They’re trying SO HARD to save face.

It’s actually only making things worse but hey, who are we to stop them?

Thoughts and prayers to the people of MAGA, who are about to face a false idolization crisis the likes of which this country have never seen before. — Steve (@stevemcd4444) September 16, 2022

Stevemcd4444 sure showed Ben!

HA!

Ben, you flunked Hebrew School, nachon? — Micah Sifry (@Mlsif) September 16, 2022

There’s always one. smh

You’d start a race war if this happened to you.. — DVRK BRVNDN (@mikeinmarlton) September 16, 2022

Wha?

This is fine. The wealthy states are ok and welcoming to the undocumented. Just like they have been fiscally propping up the poor red states for decades now. — Juneau Socialist (@JuneauSocialist) September 16, 2022

This is almost as annoying as the claim that parties magically switched places and Democrats magically stopped being racists.

Almost.

Ben stop talking about yourself so much https://t.co/yb9xBJRlTr — 🇵🇷❓❓❣Moomoof❣❣❓‼ (@moomoof) September 16, 2022

This small boy, who got very confused and upset about female sexuality, and who sounds like a squeaky mouse when he talks, thinks 50 people flown to an island of rich people is a humanitarian crisis 🤭 He's still growing up … it's just taking a long time. https://t.co/ZYuXBAHVmw — AZP (@ZPFleming) September 16, 2022

Petty AF.

Thoughts and prayers to Republicans who are under a state of humanitarian crises thanks to the presence of immigrants. https://t.co/1SPAVIEW8I — Mark Stern (@mfstern) September 16, 2022

And so on and so on.

They’re so easy. LOL

