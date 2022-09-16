It’s been fun watching the Left defend the UBER rich in Martha’s Vineyard. Ha!

Especially after they’ve spent decades pretending they are the party of the little people, the poor, the downtrodden when in reality they are the party of the elite, the rich, and the completely out-of-touch. They are also the party of the emotionally thin-skinned and likely mentally unwell BUT we won’t go there.

Except we sorta kinda just did.

Seriously, they have LOST their minds over DeSantis sending 48 illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard. He didn’t send them to the south side of Chicago, or the east side of St. Louis, or anywhere in San Francisco … no no, he sent them to a beautiful vacation spot for the rich and famous.

That quickly claimed they were in a humanitarian CRISIS over those 48 illegal immigrants.

No, really.

Ben Shapiro was good enough to send them all his thoughts and prayers.

And as you have likely already surmised, the Left lost their minds even MORE (we know, we didn’t think it was possible either).

Except they’re not handling it fine, they’re complaining that ‘these people’ will have to go and they’re starting GO FUND MEs to pay for it.

Millionaires and billionaires, starting a GoFundMe.

Think about that for a minute.

Trending

Human trafficking.

Awww yes, that’s their big talking point here. Giving people who have illegally entered our country free transport to one of the most gorgeous locations in the country, where THEY want to go, is human trafficking. Then again, these are the same folks who claim anyone who wants to pay less in taxes is a semi-fascist.

See what we mean?

Well, they’re a Sanctuary City, they choose to live there.

They’re trying SO HARD to save face.

It’s actually only making things worse but hey, who are we to stop them?

Stevemcd4444 sure showed Ben!

HA!

There’s always one. smh

Wha?

This is almost as annoying as the claim that parties magically switched places and Democrats magically stopped being racists.

Almost.

Petty AF.

And so on and so on.

They’re so easy. LOL

***

Related:

‘Promises made, promises KEPT’: Christina Pushaw rubs salt in Democrat’s wounds over Martha’s Vineyard in MERCILESS receipt-filled thread

‘They have to move ON’: Sanctuary City Martha’s Vineyard resident says they can’t DEAL with 50 illegal immigrants because REASONS (watch)

‘Bills come DUE’: Ben Shapiro takes elitist Democrats whining about migrants in Martha’s Vineyard APART in brutally PERFECT thread

***

Editor’s Note:
 
Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ben ShapiroDeSantisillegal immigrantsMartha's Vineyardthoughts and prayers