Democrats LOVE illegal immigration … in someone else’s backyard.

That’s why we’re seeing them melt TF down today over DeSantis daring to send illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard. People have called him cruel, inhumane, unfair, racist, etcetera for sending these folks to a beautiful part of this country that happens to be a sanctuary city.

Gosh, you’d think they’d be happy considering they care so much about making sure illegal immigrants feel accepted.

Just not in their backyard.

Ben Shapiro explained this far better than we can:

Democratic governance is based on the principle that everyone else should pay their price for their supposed altruism. They love high taxes for everyone else; that's why they love SALT deductions. They love illegal immigration until migrants show up in Martha's Vineyard. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 15, 2022

Democrats are always very generous, with other people’s money and property.

And communities.

We haven’t seen them this upset since we freed their slaves. OH C’MON, WE COULDN’T HELP IT.

*snort*

Defunding the police is fantastic until the consequences materialize in high-income blue enclaves. Homelessness is a human right until the tent cities pop up in Malibu. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 15, 2022

Affordable housing is a right until it shows up in your wealthy neighborhood, right Robert Reich?

And all of this leaves aside the intergenerational theft that lies at the root of both parties' economic policies. Eventually, bills come due. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 15, 2022

Eventually, the bill comes due.

DeSantis and Abbott sent out the ‘bills’ …

And our pals on the Left don’t want to pay up.

Like, at all.

