As Twitchy readers know, Governor Abbott sent Kamala Harris a little present this morning after she claimed not once but TWICE that our souther border is secure when interviewed by Chuck Todd this past weekend. Guess he thought she needed to see FOR HERSELF (since she refuses to actually visit the border) that it is NOT secure.

Like, at all.

This has been a HOOT:

BREAKING: Two buses of 101 migrants mostly from Venezuela arrive outside @VP Harris house in DC sent by @GregAbbott_TX – one migrant telling me he believes the border is “open” @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/Q70utdE4k0 — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) September 15, 2022

Even one of the illegal immigrants they interviewed said the border is open.

Matt Yglesias suddenly thinks we need to do something about this problem because you know, it’s not sustainable and stuff.

He wrote a whole thread:

When did conservatives become so unsympathetic to people fleeing from hard-left dictatorship? Isn’t Cuban-American Miami a great success story? As ever I think DC should upzone and build more housing and welcome more residents. https://t.co/LVA5fYn4YZ — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) September 15, 2022

How is it unsympathetic to fly and bus illegal immigrants to other parts of the country?

This is so bizarre.

And do they really think they forced them to leave Texas or Florida?

C’mon, man.

He continued.

Anyways, I dunno, we should probably have a real legislative negotiation on changes to US asylum law led by the senators from the border states because the current situation is obviously not sustainable. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) September 15, 2022

Oh, we need to negotiate on illegal immigration now? NOW?! How convenient.

This situation is obviously not sustainable.

IT HAS NEVER BEEN SUSTAINABLE.

None of you cared because it wasn’t in your backyard and the only way to MAKE you care was to put the situation in your backyard.

Gosh, sounds like it worked.

The dynamic where asylum-seekers arriving while Trump is in office (the caravan!) proves that we need Trump, but asylum-seekers arriving while Trump is out of office also proves that we need Trump is fun for demagogues and opportunists but we need a congress-led policy. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) September 15, 2022

Ya’ don’t say?

We need congress to do its job? GET OUTTA HERE.

Gosh, where was this push from the Left months (years) ago? OH, that’s right, they don’t live along the southern border so out of sight, out of mind. And you evil rednecks in the south who want the border secured were just racists and xenophobes!

Oh, but now there’s a problem.

I have to believe that there is some way to incorporate a larger regular flow of legal immigrants into the policy discussion. https://t.co/GYcWaGG47J — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) September 15, 2022

*sigh*

How big of him.

As you can imagine, this didn’t go well:

When did liberals become nativists who don't like migrants coming into their sanctuary cities? — The Only Gary Johnson Stan (@colorblindk1d) September 15, 2022

We really are seeing a lot of liberals who don’t want illegal immigrants in their backyard. Sort of like how Robert Reich fought and stopped affordable housing in his wealthy neighborhood. Almost as if these people are nothing more than hypocrites …

Are you suggesting the border states aren’t doing their part? — Ashlee Lee (@ashlee_leeee) September 15, 2022

You do realize the Florida is a top state for *illegal* immigrants, like Texas, California, and Arizona. We offered these immigrants a ride to different parts of the country as opposed to Joe Biden forcing them on planes in the middle of the night and shipping them to red states — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) September 15, 2022

THAT’S right. Remember when Biden did that? In his mind, he was sending blue voters to red states.

But asking illegal immigrants if they want to go to other sanctuary cities is suddenly bad and cause for legislative action?

Huh.

Hmm let’s see if we can spot the difference between 101 migrants one time versus 100,000+ migrants each month. — Caesar (@Caesar63BC) September 15, 2022

Because it’s not just people fleeing from countries like Venezuela (where arguably there is a case to be made). You have people from all over Latin America (the vast majority of which are democracies) simply because “well my country is poor & kinda sucks”. — Edward Anon, Esq. 🇨🇦🇬🇧 (@EdwardianStoic) September 15, 2022

Why don’t liberals want migrants in their cities? — MagnoliaPeach 🐶❤️🖤 (@magnoliapeach) September 15, 2022

Right?

Terrifying when you have to deal with the consequences of your actions isn't it? — What Would Ronald Reagan Do (@cldwtr_dd) September 15, 2022

They are losing their minds.

Fun, ain’t it?

***

Related:

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Lefties are BIG MAD about DeSantis flying illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard and HERE are some of the biggest tantrums

Howdy neighbor! Kamala Harris finds out the HARD way the border is absolutely NOT secure and LOL (you’ve GOT to watch this)

In your FACE! Pro-life WARRIOR Lila Rose makes Dr. Phil look like a complete TOOL in abortion debate on his own TURF (watch)

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!