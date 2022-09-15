We won’t lie.

We can’t.

We are freakin’ LOVING watching southern governors send illegal immigrants to various sanctuary cities around the country. Hey, if they want to continue calling people who want something done about the leaking southern border racists and xenophobes, it’s time for them to put their money where their mouths are. You want to allow illegal immigrants to pour into the country? Fine, then you can take care of them, pay for them, educate them. That only seems fair, right?

This though … is freaking amazing.

Remember this past weekend when Kamala Harris insisted the border was secure when Chuck Todd asked her? And when he challenged her about the MILLIONS crossing she still said it was secure?

Welp, guess she is going to find out the hard way just how NOT SECURE our southern border is.

Watch:

BREAKING NEWS! They just bussed illegals to KAMALA’S HOUSE!!!😂pic.twitter.com/LNvwqB9e8V — Lavern Spicer 🇺🇸 (@lavern_spicer) September 15, 2022

Awww, such a nice gift for Kamala.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, ouch, our sides.

She’s the border czar. — Brian McNicoll (@McNicollb) September 15, 2022

Well, she WAS appointed the border czar, right? — Friends call me Tom. Enemies call me other things! (@knox_fort) September 15, 2022

If Kamala doesn’t go to the border, the border will go to Kamala. 😁 — LN (@LeonNercess) September 15, 2022

See, now that seems like a good thing, right?

Bringing her work to her.

Southern governors are truly GIVERS.

Beautiful — Danny OMF (@DannyOMF) September 15, 2022

Keep it up. Send it to all their houses — Kevin that's all (@KevinBa17392335) September 15, 2022

I love this with my whole heart! She can have a sanctuary house. pic.twitter.com/iMIetmYWhI — American Greatness 🇺🇸 (@J_Matt17) September 15, 2022

YESSS, SEND MORE — EXTREME MAGA LittleGIANT (@chessie12222) September 15, 2022

The more the merrier, right?

***

***

