We won’t lie.

We can’t.

We are freakin’ LOVING watching southern governors send illegal immigrants to various sanctuary cities around the country. Hey, if they want to continue calling people who want something done about the leaking southern border racists and xenophobes, it’s time for them to put their money where their mouths are. You want to allow illegal immigrants to pour into the country? Fine, then you can take care of them, pay for them, educate them. That only seems fair, right?

This though … is freaking amazing.

Remember this past weekend when Kamala Harris insisted the border was secure when Chuck Todd asked her? And when he challenged her about the MILLIONS crossing she still said it was secure?

Welp, guess she is going to find out the hard way just how NOT SECURE our southern border is.

Watch:

Awww, such a nice gift for Kamala.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, ouch, our sides.

See, now that seems like a good thing, right?

Bringing her work to her.

Southern governors are truly GIVERS.

The more the merrier, right?

***

***

