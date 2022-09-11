Chuck Todd interviewed Kamala Harris on ‘Meet the Press’ and this back and forth with him and the current vice president (it’s nuts that she’s one heartbeat away, right?!) is something else. She flat-out lies about the border being secure, Todd can’t believe it because he knows millions are crossing illegally so he pushes back, and she doubles down.

Watch.

Even @ChuckTodd befuddled. To VP Kamala Harris: “We’re going to have two million people cross this border for the first ever. You’re confident this border is secure?” #MTP pic.twitter.com/b6Dcloj7dp — Brent Baker 🇺🇦 (@BrentHBaker) September 11, 2022

Would you call the border secure? THE BORDER IS SECURE.

What?

You know if Chuck pushed back her lie was monumentally bad. While the Left likes to complain about Chuck, he’s definitely not a combative pundit when it comes to Democrats. This is insane.

Kamala Harris just told @chucktodd @MeetThePress "the border is secure." When he pointed out that 2 million people crossed illegally this year, she doubled down. How can we take these Democrats' claims about "defending our democracy" seriously when they lie so shamelessly? — steve hilton (@SteveHiltonx) September 11, 2022

They’ve taken care of that – if we push back on their lies they accuse us of being a THREAT TO MUH DEMOCRACY.

Pretty easy to lie when the people you’re pandering to think anyone who challenges you is a Russian asset or an insurrectionist.

Chuck Todd: “We’re now as a nation battling a threat from within. Is the threat equal or greater than what we faced after 9/11?” VP Kamala Harris: “…there is an oath that we always take which is to defend and uphold our constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic.” pic.twitter.com/fYVFwn2OQW — BlazeTV (@BlazeTV) September 11, 2022

This just got worse and worse.

Chuck Todd: "When you were a Senator, you weren't ready to the rid of the legislative filibuster as of 2017 what has changed?" Kamala Harris jibberish about drop boxes and mail in ballots pic.twitter.com/mJKbYtgTfh — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) September 11, 2022

Jibberish. Now THERE’S a good word for Kamala Harris when she speaks.

Chuck Todd: "Do you believe the government should put any limit on abortion?" Kamala Harris: "I believe government should not be telling women what to do with their bodies…" pic.twitter.com/BvWwK3yWxg — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) September 11, 2022

Unless of course, it’s a shot or a mask, right Kammy? Then you’re AOK with telling women what to do with their bodies. We watched it FIRSTHAND.

WATCH: @VP Kamala Harris tells #MTP she’s not comfortable getting rid of the legislative filibuster.@ChuckTodd: “Are you comfortable if this could end the legislative filibuster for good, probably, even if you only try to do it … for two issues?”@VP: “No, I’m not.” pic.twitter.com/Xcrm4cGqXI — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) September 11, 2022

Ugh, why is Kamala so bad at all of this?

Oh, that’s right.

Because she was picked due to her sex and skin color. NOW we remember.

