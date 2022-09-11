Ron Filipkowski is quickly becoming one of the biggest troll accounts on Twitter, and considering who he’s up against (that guy who lied about just being a dad from Brooklyn and the broad with the crazy eyes from Jersey), that’s really saying something. The virtue-signaling Ukrainian flag next to his name is like the troll icing on top of the troll cake.
Louie Gohmert being kind to a J6 defendant who served her time isn’t a bad thing, Ron. Just like that comedian at Liberty University making a joke about breeders wasn’t a bad thing …
Louie Gohmert flew to Miami yesterday to greet J6 defendant Simone Gold as she was being released from custody after serving her sentence. He presented her with a US flag that flew over the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/fpoBKNA6Hs
— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) September 10, 2022
And?
So?
But?
That's beautiful. Thanks for sharing.
Why u mad?
— Ultra ████ Nuclear Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶☢️ (@shoveitjack) September 10, 2022
Ron is always mad. It’s what happens when you have zero sense of humor.
— Robert Luther (@RobertLutherFL) September 10, 2022
Repeat gobbledygook, seems to be the left's playbook.
— Jim Pacing His Cage 🤦♂️🤞🧨🚁🆓 🐱👤🕊 (@iamisgo11) September 10, 2022
And then Adam Kinzinger chimed in to remind us all he’s definitely in the running for the biggest douchebag of them all …
This is sick https://t.co/fBd9wp5ovU
— Adam Kinzinger🇺🇦🇺🇸✌️ (@AdamKinzinger) September 10, 2022
What is sick about it, Adam?
You know what’s really sick? An elected official using his capacity to trash someone he used to serve with … ahem. A kangaroo court vilifying thousands of Americans to try and hurt a man who hasn’t been president in nearly two years … THAT’S sick.
This? Eh.
You're going to cry again aren't you?
Come on, let's see those waterworks. 😂 pic.twitter.com/6epsDi6Ppq
— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) September 10, 2022
Get him some tissue, just in case.
Really? Worse than this? pic.twitter.com/cqr6Y2ioS3
— M Williams 🏴 🇺🇸 🏆x4 6️⃣8️⃣ (@Mwontplaythat) September 10, 2022
This is sick.
Haha cry more
— Jonsnow14 (@Jonsnow141) September 10, 2022
Selective prosecution for trespassing is sick.
Congress lording over Americans as trustees to a bankruptcy—fortifying feudalism and getting rich while using the title “honorable” IS SICK.
EVERY SINGLE member of. Congress keeps silent about slavery in America—SICK!!!
— P T Pastor (@ptpasta) September 11, 2022
In protest, you should resign early and move to another country.
— Tinsleybach (@tinsleybach) September 11, 2022
Totally.
THAT would show us all!
HA HA HA HA HA
Perhaps one of the most perfect tweets about Kinzinger, ever.
***
Related:
‘Generally historically IGNORANT’: Ben Shapiro breaks out the puppets and crayons and SCHOOLS haters attacking Queen Elizabeth
Who she really IS —> Ilhan Omar trends for all the WRONG reasons on 9/11 (watch) #NeverForget
‘Way out of your LEAGUE here, buddy’! Keith Olbermann writes a check his butt can’t CASH trying to pick a fight with Royce White (DAMN SON)
***
recent stories
To change your comments display name, click here.