Ron Filipkowski is quickly becoming one of the biggest troll accounts on Twitter, and considering who he’s up against (that guy who lied about just being a dad from Brooklyn and the broad with the crazy eyes from Jersey), that’s really saying something. The virtue-signaling Ukrainian flag next to his name is like the troll icing on top of the troll cake.

Louie Gohmert being kind to a J6 defendant who served her time isn’t a bad thing, Ron. Just like that comedian at Liberty University making a joke about breeders wasn’t a bad thing …

Louie Gohmert flew to Miami yesterday to greet J6 defendant Simone Gold as she was being released from custody after serving her sentence. He presented her with a US flag that flew over the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/fpoBKNA6Hs — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) September 10, 2022

And?

So?

But?

That's beautiful. Thanks for sharing. Why u mad? — Ultra ████ Nuclear Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶☢️ (@shoveitjack) September 10, 2022

Ron is always mad. It’s what happens when you have zero sense of humor.

Repeat gobbledygook, seems to be the left's playbook. — Jim Pacing His Cage 🤦‍♂️🤞🧨🚁🆓 🐱‍👤🕊 (@iamisgo11) September 10, 2022

And then Adam Kinzinger chimed in to remind us all he’s definitely in the running for the biggest douchebag of them all …

What is sick about it, Adam?

You know what’s really sick? An elected official using his capacity to trash someone he used to serve with … ahem. A kangaroo court vilifying thousands of Americans to try and hurt a man who hasn’t been president in nearly two years … THAT’S sick.

This? Eh.

You're going to cry again aren't you? Come on, let's see those waterworks. 😂 pic.twitter.com/6epsDi6Ppq — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) September 10, 2022

Get him some tissue, just in case.

This is sick.

Haha cry more — Jonsnow14 (@Jonsnow141) September 10, 2022

Selective prosecution for trespassing is sick. Congress lording over Americans as trustees to a bankruptcy—fortifying feudalism and getting rich while using the title “honorable” IS SICK. EVERY SINGLE member of. Congress keeps silent about slavery in America—SICK!!! — P T Pastor (@ptpasta) September 11, 2022

In protest, you should resign early and move to another country. — Tinsleybach (@tinsleybach) September 11, 2022

Totally.

THAT would show us all!

HA HA HA HA HA

Perhaps one of the most perfect tweets about Kinzinger, ever.

***

Related:

‘Generally historically IGNORANT’: Ben Shapiro breaks out the puppets and crayons and SCHOOLS haters attacking Queen Elizabeth

Who she really IS —> Ilhan Omar trends for all the WRONG reasons on 9/11 (watch) #NeverForget

‘Way out of your LEAGUE here, buddy’! Keith Olbermann writes a check his butt can’t CASH trying to pick a fight with Royce White (DAMN SON)

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!