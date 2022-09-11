Keith Olbermann went straight-up angry white liberal ‘man’ when he came across this segment between Jason Whitlock and Royce White. Apparently, he felt completely justified in calling them stupid and implying they sold out for rich old men.

Watch this.

.@Highway_30 “It's not Donald Trump that they're really after, it's us. The hatred that they show and the contempt they show for Donald Trump is really a hatred that they harbor for

we the people.” pic.twitter.com/wYUaNYagOQ — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) September 10, 2022

They’re right.

Oh, we know, they want us to believe they hate Trump because WHITE SUPREMACY or INSURRECTION or RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA but the reality is they hate him because he punched them back, right in the mouth. Leftists had grown comfortable steamrolling the right (it’s rude to fight back or something), so when Trump came along and fought back … they lost their minds.

They’re still losing their minds and the guy has been out of office for nearly two years.

Look at this … this is racist, right? That’s how this all works?

You're right. We hate stupid, self-righteous, condescending, Dunning-Kruger test subjects like these two putzes – and they have forfeited their right to try to influence the country because they have wasted it on behalf of rich old men. https://t.co/sK0aSh50qV — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 11, 2022

And if anyone knows about being stupid, self-righteous, condescending, Dunning-Kruger test subjects, it’s Keith.

What a toad.

Luckily, Royce was having NONE of it.

Oh Keith… You’re the quintessential centrist, Uniparty, middle of the row, cuck, that has sat in D.C. and told the American people to fear White supremacy, misogyny, homophobia, etc. While lacing your pockets with working class tax money. This is a reckoning. #LiberalYuppies https://t.co/XRyhR8wNSh pic.twitter.com/OqnpsE5dGE — Royce White 🇺🇸 (@Highway_30) September 11, 2022

Liberal yuppies.

That works.

He continued.

You’re way out of your league buddy. Stick to sports commentary… Leave the heavier insightful stuff to real people. NPC’s that have worked for the establishment and Uniparty their whole lives should stfu. You’re a cuck — White liberal men are the most cucked group in America. pic.twitter.com/VwipG8R7HW — Royce White 🇺🇸 (@Highway_30) September 11, 2022

Meep.

What he said.

I love when White progressives talk without filters about Black people with which they disagree…then call other people “racists”. More of this, please…. https://t.co/jWeGbPX4tp — Dumisani Washington (@DumisaniTemsgen) September 11, 2022

White liberals do not like it when Black people don’t think, speak, act, and do as they’re told.

Some things never change.

Just say the N word Keith. It's right on the top of your tongue. https://t.co/VsT4K4LNNN — Clay (@Clayberner) September 11, 2022

Keith Olbermann is the quintessential white liberal leftist that thinks black people are stupid and hates the ones that think for themselves. https://t.co/YsFdVsrdgb — Sean N (@letsgoseandon) September 11, 2022

Sure looks that way.

Keith is still racist trash and still endorsed by Twitter. https://t.co/vLxxsA9G7H — Robert Novak – 80/100 (@gallifreyan) September 11, 2022

Couldn’t have said it better ourselves.

***

***

