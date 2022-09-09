If you’re like us, dear reader, you are getting tired of reading (writing) about horrific and gross comments coming from people on the Left about Queen Elizabeth’s death and rambling about colonization. We suppose on some level we should be glad they’ve moved on from accusing half of this country of being sem-fascists or insurrectionists but seriously …

How they have this much energy to hate so many people and still claim they’re the victim is beyond this editor.

Like the tweet AOC fanboy, Wesley Lowery wrote basically claiming racism or something.

Sidenote, this editor must have made Wesley fussy at some point because we’re blocked.

And just like the other tweets we’ve written about, there will be zero consequences for this sort of rhetoric.

He did get a little fussy when faced with pushback:

Shut up, Wesley.

Enter Zaid Jilani:

When everything is an opinion it’s ok for them to be wrong.

Grossly wrong.

Over and over again because who’s going to fact-check their opinion, right?

Convenient.

Great idea. Ask them. Smart.

Wesley took the feedback and criticism like a champ.

KIDDING.

What?

His body of work? Does that include the silly little AOC piece he most recently wrote?

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Because of course he did.

Apparently, lived experience only matters to the guy who writes puff pieces about AOC.

*eye roll*

***

***

