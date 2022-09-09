If you’re like us, dear reader, you are getting tired of reading (writing) about horrific and gross comments coming from people on the Left about Queen Elizabeth’s death and rambling about colonization. We suppose on some level we should be glad they’ve moved on from accusing half of this country of being sem-fascists or insurrectionists but seriously …

How they have this much energy to hate so many people and still claim they’re the victim is beyond this editor.

Like the tweet AOC fanboy, Wesley Lowery wrote basically claiming racism or something.

Sidenote, this editor must have made Wesley fussy at some point because we’re blocked.

This is a CBS reporter. He also is one of those privileged elite who the media insists is a necessary voice only because he sees racism everywhere and anything he doesn’t like is racism and you’re a racist if you disagree with him. Yet he is considered an objective reporter. pic.twitter.com/8yJlvs30hO — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) September 8, 2022

And just like the other tweets we’ve written about, there will be zero consequences for this sort of rhetoric.

He did get a little fussy when faced with pushback:

you're all right. colonialism is in fact good. my bad lol — Wesley (@WesleyLowery) September 8, 2022

Shut up, Wesley.

Enter Zaid Jilani:

You just don't know anything about most of the developing world and their modern relationship with the UK. This is the problem with your "everything is opinion" stance, you don't do the reporting because you subsume other people's experiences into your own worldview. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 8, 2022

When everything is an opinion it’s ok for them to be wrong.

Grossly wrong.

Over and over again because who’s going to fact-check their opinion, right?

Convenient.

Next time you want to talk about how Pakistanis, Indians, Nigerians, etc. feel why not ask some instead of just assuming? — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 8, 2022

Great idea. Ask them. Smart.

Wesley took the feedback and criticism like a champ.

KIDDING.

between my body of work and yours i don’t think I’m the one who can be credibly accused of not doing the reporting — Wesley (@WesleyLowery) September 8, 2022

What?

His body of work? Does that include the silly little AOC piece he most recently wrote?

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Wesley just accused me of not knowing about the country of my own lineage where all my family is from where I have spent a considerable amount of time? Doesn't this self-destruct his whole lived experience thing? — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 9, 2022

Because of course he did.

It is indeed an impressive body of work. How could anyone question his journalistic credentials?! pic.twitter.com/Hepo2h3VdX — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 9, 2022

I'm still stuck on the 'lived' part of 'lived experience.' Is there another kind? Imagined experience?

Undead experience?

Dream experience?

Indeterminate floating in the ether experience? — thetiredmoderate (@thetiredmodera1) September 9, 2022

Apparently, lived experience only matters to the guy who writes puff pieces about AOC.

*eye roll*

***

***

