Oh look, Taylor Lorenz bullied another site. Gosh, we’re shocked.

Luckily, dear reader, you know us all too well and know we’re being completely sarcastic because as of yet, we have not found a ‘sarcasm’ font. Now, if you have followed anything with Kiwifarms coming down, you’ve heard nothing but how awful the site was, the threats, and how it HAD to come down because … reasons.

But when you read threads from people who are actually familiar with what happened, like Téa Smith, you see there was a whole lot more to the story that our pals in the media don’t seem to care about covering.

Take a look.

No idea why Taylor Lorenz might have a personal interest in Kiwifarms being taken down (especially given that she also gets her deleted Tweets scrubbed from the Internet Archive). But of course, this is just Twitch drama Also… lol pic.twitter.com/zxwge4xbLb — Téa Smith (@tealou) September 9, 2022

Just Twitch drama. Totally.

Also, completely unrelated that she's employed by a Cloudflare competitor, and her paywalled media mates are all attacking the archives over "copyright". But I am sure it's all just me and my hatefulness — Téa Smith (@tealou) September 9, 2022

COMPLETELY unrelated that Taylor is employed by a Cloudflare competitor …

Seems Téa is familiar with how Taylor reacts when she’s called out. It’s always the other party who is the bad guy, and she’s the victim. We watched that firsthand as she tried to destroy the woman behind Libs of TikTok’s life. Remember when she was harassing her family and friends in the name of journalism?

Gross.

And it's not like all these companies have a documented history of using every attack vector at their disposal to destroy and/or own and/or control what's on the internet. I'm guessing it's a coincidence. Nothing to see here, journalists. — Téa Smith (@tealou) September 9, 2022

Nothing to see here.

Nope.

It's also not like they did the exact same thing to Wall Street Bets, or a bunch of other SubReddits, because they posted a nono frog. Nar, the forum who laughs at psychos got taken down by those same psychos and it's just a coincidence that they're the psychos in power — Téa Smith (@tealou) September 9, 2022

Psychos in power don’t like to be exposed, apparently.

Anyway, with any luck the Streisand Effect will do its thing, and people will read some of the Kiwifarms threads on Lorenz, Vaush etc and have a good old chuckle. You'll definitely learn some new words. Eh, I am team internet. Always. — Téa Smith (@tealou) September 9, 2022

Cheers for Team Internet.

Always.

***

***

Editor’s Note:

