Full transparency, we do not pretend to understand Australian politics (heck, we can barely keep up with American politics some days), but this back and forth between the heads of two different parties about the death of Queen Elizabeth is something to behold.

We weren’t exactly shocked to see this hate from Mehreen Faruqi as it seems to be the popular narrative from SUPER left people on social media. They are beyond even far-left … which says a lot. Faruqi is the head of the Australian Greens:

Condolences to those who knew the Queen. I cannot mourn the leader of a racist empire built on stolen lives, land and wealth of colonised peoples. We are reminded of the urgency of Treaty with First Nations, justice & reparations for British colonies & becoming a republic. — Mehreen Faruqi (@MehreenFaruqi) September 9, 2022

Blah blah blah, colonization blah blah blah.

Justice and reparations … she could easily be part of BLM here in the states.

Note, Faruqi also shut down replies to her tweet. So brave, much stunning.

Welp, Pauline Hanson was none too happy with Faruqi’s tweet; Hanson is a right-wing populist who is the founder and leader of One Nation.

Your attitude appalls and disgusts me. When you immigrated to Australia you took every advantage of this country. You took citizenship, bought multiple homes, and a job in a parliament. It’s clear you're not happy, so pack your bags and piss off back to Pakistan. -PH https://t.co/zilzUeFGoZ — Pauline Hanson 🇦🇺 (@PaulineHansonOz) September 9, 2022

Meep.

Grab the popcorn, because then EVERYONE got pissed.

Well said 👍 — steve (@steve16585203) September 9, 2022

What do you expect from a Greenie? — Prof. Boogeyman🐭 (@ManofBoogey) September 9, 2022

You immigrated to Australia seeking refuge from Pakistan. You chose Australia because of what the “colonisers” did with this island. Weird way to say thank you. pic.twitter.com/oBbAdXyXDW — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) September 9, 2022

Weird indeed.

This did not go well for her, like, at all.

I have a lot of reasons not to vote for @Greens lately, but you've just given me a few more. https://t.co/yk5mx9ytUM — BrettG (@brettg1974) September 9, 2022

We must make it a priority to get this thing OUT of our country. https://t.co/B1FO5KFYho — boosty_got_back (@boosty_got_back) September 9, 2022

What sort of low life is this!

The West welcomes foreigners to join our clearly better and morally more advanced society to find this sort of think among us? https://t.co/tHIUq4PxbB — The UK is in a MESS ! 🇬🇧🇿🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@GreyER_13) September 9, 2022

Pakistan became an independent country on 14th August 1947 five years before HM. My question is. Where you forced out of Pakistan by racist empire to a country led by the same racist empire? If not then why are you in a racist country voluntarily. #QueenElizabethII RIP. https://t.co/F1pHnhVJNg — Jerkuei Marek Anyuon (@JerryAnyuon) September 9, 2022

What’s disgusting woman. @MehreenFaruqi has shown herself to be in this post. Thank goodness @PaulineHansonOz has called her out on this. https://t.co/rFhmcAFbMt — Miguel (@Miguel224512091) September 9, 2022

Why did you lock your replies? https://t.co/nYE8MKkDFS — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 9, 2022

Because cowards always do.

***

