We knew the hatred for Queen Elizabeth would flow after her death but WOW WOW.

You all might recognize Uju Anya from her last Twitchy appearance when she claimed asking someone where they are from is rude and wrong. No, really. So when you see her tweets about Queen Elizabeth dying you’re likely not surprised to see how gross and hateful they really are.

It’s one thing to not mourn when someone you dislike passes, it’s quite another to wish them pain and agony as they die.

Surely, now that the Queen has passed, Uju has seen the error of her ways, yes?

JUST KIDDING.

These feminist, anti-racists blue-check profs are always pretty horrible.

When even Jeff Bezos is calling her out?

Yeah, not good.

She was none too happy with the attention (although this is Twitter, what did she expect?)

As she tweets hateful garbage for the masses to see.

DON’T YOU TONE POLICE HER.

HA HA HA HA

Sorry, we just can’t sometimes.

BUT BUT BUT …

Ain’t that the truth.

Sheesh.

She likely won’t be.

Somehow it’s always ok for certain people to say horrible things about certain other people, regardless of how horrible.

And that’s the real issue here. That amount of hate will just eat her up … it doesn’t do a thing to Queen Elizabeth.

May she rest in peace.

***

***

