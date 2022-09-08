We knew the hatred for Queen Elizabeth would flow after her death but WOW WOW.

You all might recognize Uju Anya from her last Twitchy appearance when she claimed asking someone where they are from is rude and wrong. No, really. So when you see her tweets about Queen Elizabeth dying you’re likely not surprised to see how gross and hateful they really are.

It’s one thing to not mourn when someone you dislike passes, it’s quite another to wish them pain and agony as they die.

I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating. — Uju Anya (@UjuAnya) September 8, 2022

Surely, now that the Queen has passed, Uju has seen the error of her ways, yes?

JUST KIDDING.

These feminist, anti-racists blue-check profs are always pretty horrible.

If anyone expects me to express anything but disdain for the monarch who supervised a government that sponsored the genocide that massacred and displaced half my family and the consequences of which those alive today are still trying to overcome, you can keep wishing upon a star. — Uju Anya (@UjuAnya) September 8, 2022

When even Jeff Bezos is calling her out?

Yeah, not good.

This is someone supposedly working to make the world better? I don’t think so. Wow. https://t.co/2zoi6CdFMq — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) September 8, 2022

She was none too happy with the attention (although this is Twitter, what did she expect?)

Don’t come on my Twitter to tone police me. Keep your respectability politics on your page. — Uju Anya (@UjuAnya) September 8, 2022

As she tweets hateful garbage for the masses to see.

DON’T YOU TONE POLICE HER.

HA HA HA HA

Sorry, we just can’t sometimes.

Whilst the pain & struggle is more than understable, & continues to be sometimes palpable..Time & place ma'am, read the room..! — #TheMike&JayShow (@TheMikeJayShow) September 8, 2022

Twitter isn't your therapist and we don't need to hear your every rancid thought. — Boo (@IzaBooboo) September 8, 2022

Which genocide did Queen Elizabeth II sponsor and supervise? — Tsukkomi (@ljenkins314) September 8, 2022

Another academic leech. How charming. — Missus Bennet 🚚 🚛 (@poornerves) September 8, 2022

When was this massacre and displacement? — Andrew Richardson BA (@AndrewR90805764) September 8, 2022

You do know that Nigerian independence was in 1960, don't you? — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) September 8, 2022

BUT BUT BUT …

No one expected more from you, don’t worry. — PH 🐺 (@PatrickHunt11) September 8, 2022

Ain’t that the truth.

Sheesh.

too late to play the victim card — Alfredo 🇺🇦 (@alfredo1889) September 8, 2022

You been sacked yet — MNRainer 💙 (@MnRainer) September 8, 2022

She likely won’t be.

Somehow it’s always ok for certain people to say horrible things about certain other people, regardless of how horrible.

I pray you find peace and closure through forgiveness — Lori (@backyardproduc1) September 8, 2022

And that’s the real issue here. That amount of hate will just eat her up … it doesn’t do a thing to Queen Elizabeth.

May she rest in peace.

