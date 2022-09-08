Democrats in Virginia have still not recovered from the epic, monumental, amazing, country-changing, a*s-whooping they took in November of 2021, probably because they know it’s only going to get worse for them in 2023 when Republicans take the Senate as well.

A Republican majority in Virginia.

Thanks, Ralph Northam and Virginia Democrats for being so sucky!

Oh, and did we mention how desperate some of these Lefty groups have become knowing how badly things are going for them in Virginia? Guess Youngkin’s approval rating going up and up (nearly 60%) has them ‘shook’.

Take Blue Virginia for example …

Oh goodness!

So racist!

So climate denier-esque!

Except there’s one big problem here …

Trending

They cropped Black Virginians out of the picture so they could claim Youngkin, his supporters, and other Republican Virginians running for office are racist.

You know who does crap like that?

Racists.

Really obnoxious and shameful.

Desperate, racist liars at that.

They still haven’t figured out why they lost.

And will keep losing.

Nobody tell them.

***

Related:

Mansplain to us, WE LOVE IT: Leftist ‘husband’ gets WAY MORE than he asks for questioning women on why they’d ever vote Republican

OOF! RedSteeze (brutally) helps Glenn Kessler get his fact-check on Hillary Clinton’s claim about classified emails RIGHT and LOL

Geraldo Rivera ignoring ACTUAL election deniers to blame Trump for ‘depressing’ him and undermining faith in elections BACKFIRES bigly

***

Editor’s Note:
 
Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Blue VirginiaelectionsracismrepublicansVirginiaYoungkin