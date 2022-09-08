Democrats in Virginia have still not recovered from the epic, monumental, amazing, country-changing, a*s-whooping they took in November of 2021, probably because they know it’s only going to get worse for them in 2023 when Republicans take the Senate as well.

A Republican majority in Virginia.

Thanks, Ralph Northam and Virginia Democrats for being so sucky!

Oh, and did we mention how desperate some of these Lefty groups have become knowing how badly things are going for them in Virginia? Guess Youngkin’s approval rating going up and up (nearly 60%) has them ‘shook’.

Take Blue Virginia for example …

Photos: Glenn Youngkin Campaigns for Unhinged Extremist, Virulent Racist, Climate Denier Paul LePage in Maine (Youngkin is greeted by a "pop-up protest" of pro-choice women in Lewiston; gives LePage one of his ridiculous red sweater-vests) https://t.co/yhpP4bKfA7 — Blue Virginia (@bluevirginia) September 7, 2022

Oh goodness!

So racist!

So climate denier-esque!

Except there’s one big problem here …

Why did @BlueVirginia @lowkell crop the people of color out of this photo? There's plenty of space in the margin. 🧐 https://t.co/KwoLqdjJvR pic.twitter.com/D5Aa5nH4Nr — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) September 8, 2022

They cropped Black Virginians out of the picture so they could claim Youngkin, his supporters, and other Republican Virginians running for office are racist.

You know who does crap like that?

Racists.

KKK vibes. Blue Virginia cropped out all the non-white people from the photo. Democrats are racist af. pic.twitter.com/lJF0X5NRdK — Saving America (@SavingAmerica4U) September 8, 2022

Really obnoxious and shameful.

You erased/removed some people. Why? — GK➖➖➖🖊 (@GaelicKat) September 8, 2022

Removing POC from the photo to promulgate a false narrative is unhinged and virulently racist. — Veektor Naikee (@SenseiSandman) September 8, 2022

Typical. You’re liars — Cole Hammer (@1stSgtRock) September 8, 2022

Desperate, racist liars at that.

Uh oh, caught red handed. Always trying to make stuff about race and then you lie about it. Crazy. — Brian Gress (@bgresshrh) September 8, 2022

They still haven’t figured out why they lost.

And will keep losing.

Nobody tell them.

***

Related:

Mansplain to us, WE LOVE IT: Leftist ‘husband’ gets WAY MORE than he asks for questioning women on why they’d ever vote Republican

OOF! RedSteeze (brutally) helps Glenn Kessler get his fact-check on Hillary Clinton’s claim about classified emails RIGHT and LOL

Geraldo Rivera ignoring ACTUAL election deniers to blame Trump for ‘depressing’ him and undermining faith in elections BACKFIRES bigly

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!