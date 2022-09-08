Glenn Kessler’s job is to fact-check stuff.
For the Washington Post.
Stop laughing.
Ok, laugh a little, we did.
Seems Glenn isn’t always so great at his job … especially when it comes to fact-checking Hillary Clinton rambling on about how she didn’t have any emails that were marked classified. Dude, if you have to change the meaning of words or move a bunch of goalposts to make what someone says FACTUAL, it’s not factual.
No matter how you spin it:
New #FactChecker –> Hillary Clinton’s claim that ‘zero emails’ were marked classified https://t.co/STDwpxwVeK
— Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) September 8, 2022
Glenn, we get it, Hillary is your favorite but c’mon man!
RedSteeze was good enough to help Glenn with his fact-check because he’s a helper that way.
There appears to something missing from Glenn's fact check on this. So I helped https://t.co/y7nmSMjvwl pic.twitter.com/1RKiZ8s9KV
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 8, 2022
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
Wonder why he left those off.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 8, 2022
We have an idea.
Ahem.
Glen your fact check seems to be missing a fact check.
— Gian B (@gbtiepolo1) September 8, 2022
Hack.
— Will Collier (@willcollier) September 8, 2022
But there was no fact check rating… Why?
— Blue Collar Executive (@A_Sober_Drunk) September 8, 2022
Why lie. Just why.
— grudgemusic (@ahumdrumstar) September 8, 2022
Hillary is a liar. pic.twitter.com/bAlcbgiw02
— Mimi (@MadMimi3) September 8, 2022
Fact free Glenn! Spin is his game.
— GOAT1687 (@GOAT1687) September 8, 2022
So 4 Pinocchios, left that part out.
— AltitudeBen (@BenAltitude) September 8, 2022
Seeing a theme here, Glenn.
Maybe it’s time to include those Pinocchios, all four of ’em.
Just sayin’.
