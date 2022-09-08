Glenn Kessler’s job is to fact-check stuff.

For the Washington Post.

Stop laughing.

Ok, laugh a little, we did.

Seems Glenn isn’t always so great at his job … especially when it comes to fact-checking Hillary Clinton rambling on about how she didn’t have any emails that were marked classified. Dude, if you have to change the meaning of words or move a bunch of goalposts to make what someone says FACTUAL, it’s not factual.

No matter how you spin it:

New #FactChecker –> Hillary Clinton’s claim that ‘zero emails’ were marked classified https://t.co/STDwpxwVeK — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) September 8, 2022

Glenn, we get it, Hillary is your favorite but c’mon man!

RedSteeze was good enough to help Glenn with his fact-check because he’s a helper that way.

There appears to something missing from Glenn's fact check on this. So I helped https://t.co/y7nmSMjvwl pic.twitter.com/1RKiZ8s9KV — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 8, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Wonder why he left those off. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 8, 2022

We have an idea.

Ahem.

Glen your fact check seems to be missing a fact check. — Gian B (@gbtiepolo1) September 8, 2022

Hack. — Will Collier (@willcollier) September 8, 2022

But there was no fact check rating… Why? — Blue Collar Executive (@A_Sober_Drunk) September 8, 2022

Why lie. Just why. — grudgemusic (@ahumdrumstar) September 8, 2022

Fact free Glenn! Spin is his game. — GOAT1687 (@GOAT1687) September 8, 2022

So 4 Pinocchios, left that part out. — AltitudeBen (@BenAltitude) September 8, 2022

Seeing a theme here, Glenn.

Maybe it’s time to include those Pinocchios, all four of ’em.

Just sayin’.

