Glenn Kessler’s job is to fact-check stuff.

For the Washington Post.

Stop laughing.

Ok, laugh a little, we did.

Seems Glenn isn’t always so great at his job … especially when it comes to fact-checking Hillary Clinton rambling on about how she didn’t have any emails that were marked classified. Dude, if you have to change the meaning of words or move a bunch of goalposts to make what someone says FACTUAL, it’s not factual.

No matter how you spin it:

Glenn, we get it, Hillary is your favorite but c’mon man!

RedSteeze was good enough to help Glenn with his fact-check because he’s a helper that way.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

We have an idea.

Ahem.

Seeing a theme here, Glenn.

Maybe it’s time to include those Pinocchios, all four of ’em.

Just sayin’.

