It would appear Eventbrite removed TPUSA’s planned showing of Matt Walsh’s documentary, ‘What is a Woman,’ because apparently, explaining what a woman really is promotes hate and stuff. Don’t look at us, man, we can’t even make this crap up.

Think about that for a minute. A documentary pointing out that women are not just flippant suits to be worn by anyone with an imagination is getting blocked by another big tech cesspit.

Color us shocked.

Eventbrite removed the @wku_tpusa event to watch @MattWalshBlog “What Is A Woman” after claiming it promoted hatred. pic.twitter.com/FDBwpIvoO6 — Maggie fuchs (@maggiefuchs9) September 7, 2022

They encourage their users to express their views as long as they AGREE WITH THEM.

Otherwise, it’s promoting hatred.

Yikes.

@eventbritehelp We received this email regarding our event showing “What is a Woman?” to our members. I’m assuming this is a mistake since there is no way that a private screening of one of the most popular documentaries in America violates your community guidelines. (1) https://t.co/64J4TfW2G3 — Maggie fuchs (@maggiefuchs9) September 7, 2022

It violates what they THINK, so they can’t possibly allow such an event to be held.

Ridiculous, we know. But not unique.

Matt Walsh got involved:

We need an answer @eventbritehelp. Are conservatives not welcome to use your platform? Let us know so we can spread the word if that’s the case. Cc @eventbrite https://t.co/8chefuDnsK — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 7, 2022

Let us know if we’re not welcome so we can spread the word.

That seems fair.

And this also seems like a business opportunity for someone who wants to actually support ALL views and opinions in this space.

EXCLUSIVE: Eventbrite Removes TPUSA Chapter’s Listing for Event Watch Party of @MattWalshBlog’s “What is a Woman” Read more:https://t.co/NL2NL55MiR — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) September 7, 2022

From TPUSA:

Turning Point USA’s student chapter at Western Kentucky University recently scheduled a watch party for Matt Walsh’s documentary, “What Is a Woman” and listed the event on Eventbrite’s platform to register attendees. Soon after, Eventbrite removed the event listing, claiming the event promoted violence. “We do not permit events, content, or creators that promote or encourage hate, violence, or harassment towards others and/or oneself,” the email sent to the student organization read.

Matt’s documentary about women is violent? It’s harassment?

Huh?!

Interesting that @eventbrite bills itself as a “global platform” and promises to “allow anyone to create, share, find and attend events that fuel their passions,” and yet bans screening events for one of the biggest documentaries of the year. pic.twitter.com/FAmxbHQ49i — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 8, 2022

If by interesting he means sad, pathetic, and all too predictable.

Yup.

I know a great documentary you could watch https://t.co/wCkYBDvgZa — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 7, 2022

Heh.

We see what he did there.

