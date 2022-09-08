Wednesday night, Americans watched as a gunman drove around Memphis, TN opening fire on people for no reason. Oh, and the way we all watched was this guy was streaming it on Facebook. Now, our pals on the Left were front and center screaming about gun control before we even knew who the gunman was or how many were shot and killed, so this editor doesn’t feel at all guilty about pointing out this bast*rd should never have been on the street last night, to begin with. This isn’t about politicizing it, it’s about pointing out how crime has been politicized already …

Democrats have spent years now putting the criminal before the victim.

Andy Ngô had a great thread on what was happening in Memphis and about the gunman himself.

This is the alert from Memphis Police: https://t.co/5s6NWrY0Sl — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) September 8, 2022

Terrifying to see that from local police.

People hunkering down in their homes to avoid being shot by some lunatic who shouldn’t have been free in the first place.

Here are photos of the at-large armed and dangerous Memphis shooter who is broadcasting his shootings. His Facebook: https://t.co/hyggN2Y6wW pic.twitter.com/TputQlet9F — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) September 8, 2022

Ezekiel Kelly.

Oh, we know the gunman’s name, we just don’t want to give him any more publicity in the headline.

This is where things get REALLY REALLY REALLY infuriating.

Breaking: I looked into the criminal history of Ezekiel Kelly, the #Memphis gunman. Last year he was convicted of aggravated assault & sentenced to 3 years prison but was released early. His attempted murder & other felony charges were dismissed. He was charged today with murder pic.twitter.com/MSg5fGnFOz — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) September 8, 2022

Why TF was he released early? Why TF were the other charges dismissed?

CLEARLY, Kelly belonged behind bars.

Local media is reporting that Ezekiel Kelly, the #Memphis gunman, pretended to need help before shooting the woman who tried to help him. Her condition is unknown. pic.twitter.com/aEoJwWab6V — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) September 8, 2022

Monster.

Just a monster.

Breaking: Media is reporting police at Ivan Road & Hodge Road in Memphis managed to arrest #Memphis gunman, Ezekiel Kelly. He crashed the vehicle he carjacked. The arrest runs counter to #BLM & left-wing claims that black suspects are always shot dead. pic.twitter.com/nFPc1spcnF — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) September 8, 2022

Andy brings up a good point here. So many times, our Lefty pals in organizations like Black Lives Matter claim only white criminals are brought in alive.

Oopsie.

We’re seeing a whole lot of Lefty narratives being taken down with this incident.

BREAKING: The gunman who terrorized #Memphis tonight was arrested for first-degree murder. He was sentenced to three years but was released March 16 this year. Who are the monsters who let the monster out of prison? — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) September 8, 2022

Kelly is a monster, but the people who set him free? They’re the worst of the worst.

A gunman killed four people and injured three in a shooting spree in Memphis, before a 19-year-old suspect was arrested, police said https://t.co/DAys9DB26m — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) September 8, 2022

Four people, dead.

As the Left begins thumping their chests claiming ‘GUNS ARE DUH PROBLEM’, remind them the real issue is Democrats putting criminals before victims and not wanting to enforce the law because it’s racist or inequitable.

Remember the Christmas Parade ‘crash’?

Yeah, this is what we get with Democrats in charge. Oops, that’s making this political.

Sorry, not sorry.

***

Related:

Extremist! Terrorist! Dana Loesch OWNS KJP with her own WORDS after she claimed it was different when she accused Trump of stealing the election

Eleventy BILLION Pinocchios! People’s Pundit takes Biden’s lies about MAGA Republicans and Wall Street APART in receipt-filled thread

SMART yet brutal thread on the ‘insanity of Pseudo-Science’ makes climate change and its believers look even MORE … insane

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!