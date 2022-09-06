Gosh, climate change sure sounds like Pseudo-Science to us.
Thread: The Insanity of Pseudo-Science
Pseudo-Science: A collection of beliefs or practices mistakenly regarded as being based on scientific method
Is Climate Change a pseudo-science? More later…
First, some famous historical examples of how pseudo-science affected life
— Gummi Bear (@gummibear737) September 6, 2022
Case 1: "The Population Bomb"
In the late 60's The Population Bomb was published and cause widespread hysteria
Short: overpopulation is causing all our societal woes and we're to going to starve so stop population growth
Instead: Population Collapse
These theories are always about ‘dire predictions’.
It’s never just a, ‘whoa, this is changing because of x, we should probably watch and see what happens.’
Suppose if you want people to read and believe you, you need something to grab ’em.
Some are old enough to remember it!
Case 2: Dr. Bruno Bettelheim and Autism
This celebrity doctor posited that if infants "are deserted emotionally, or are pushed beyond their capacity to cope, they will become autistic”
Results: "Refrigerator-mother" theory stigmatized mom for decades
Case 3: C-19 Policy: Lockdowns, masks, mandates
Some may think this controversial, but the policy was based on pseudoscience
They created it out of thin air even though it went against established CDC and WHO pandemic planning
Logic: Be like China
Case 4: Dr. Freeman's ‘Icepick Lobotomies'
Dr. Freeman mainstreamed the practice in the US/UK resulting in nearly 60K people having their brains butchered
And BTW, the originator of the procedure, Antonio Muniz, got a Nobel prize for it🤷♂️
Case 5: Blood letting
My favorite scenes from Historical Dramas are when the wise old Doctor gets called in to treat the ailing patient and concludes that the patient must be bled
They did this for 2,000 years…for no reason
So now we get to the big question!
Is climate change actually pseudo-science?
Technically it is, but we also need to recognize that a broken clock is also right twice a day
Why is it a pseudo-science?
I'll try to briefly explain
I wanted to know the truth about climate change for myself so I studied the subject in depth for nearly nine month
These were my conclusions if you want the long version
But in short, the only scientific proof of anthropogenic (human caused) warming are the models
Models are created by humans based on assumptions
Models are then "tuned" so that the results match observations
And the results are interpreted as "the science"
Wrong
The other scientific data at best establishes correlation but not causation:
-proxy studies to try and establish long term trends in planet temperature, CO2, water levels, etc
-observational data showing increasing temperatures or solar radiance
Put together, these do not equal the scientific method, so Climate Change is a pseudo-science
However, a broken clock can still be right so we don't rule it out
Unfortunately, it doesn't matter because we can't change our energy consumption realities
