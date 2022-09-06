Gosh, climate change sure sounds like Pseudo-Science to us.

But we’ll let you read this thread, dear reader, and decide for yourself.

Thread: The Insanity of Pseudo-Science Pseudo-Science: A collection of beliefs or practices mistakenly regarded as being based on scientific method Is Climate Change a pseudo-science? More later… First, some famous historical examples of how pseudo-science affected life 1 pic.twitter.com/vwYG3UkzCz — Gummi Bear (@gummibear737) September 6, 2022

This is actually one of the most fascinating threads this editor has ever read.

Case 1: "The Population Bomb" In the late 60's The Population Bomb was published and cause widespread hysteria Short: overpopulation is causing all our societal woes and we're to going to starve so stop population growth Instead: Population Collapse 2https://t.co/2AT7aKfqOP — Gummi Bear (@gummibear737) September 6, 2022

These theories are always about ‘dire predictions’.

It’s never just a, ‘whoa, this is changing because of x, we should probably watch and see what happens.’

Suppose if you want people to read and believe you, you need something to grab ’em.

Some are old enough to remember it! 3https://t.co/Nnl0dqLt8M — Gummi Bear (@gummibear737) September 6, 2022

We’re not THAT old.

Heh.

Case 2: Dr. Bruno Bettelheim and Autism This celebrity doctor posited that if infants "are deserted emotionally, or are pushed beyond their capacity to cope, they will become autistic” Results: "Refrigerator-mother" theory stigmatized mom for decades 4https://t.co/wsDRhycBWo — Gummi Bear (@gummibear737) September 6, 2022

Refrigerator-mothers.

Fascinating.

Case 3: C-19 Policy: Lockdowns, masks, mandates Some may think this controversial, but the policy was based on pseudoscience They created it out of thin air even though it went against established CDC and WHO pandemic planning Logic: Be like China 5https://t.co/xguloSJv9k — Gummi Bear (@gummibear737) September 6, 2022

Created it out of thin air.

No actual data to lock our business, our schools, and our lives down. No actual data to cover our faces …

Awful.

Case 4: Dr. Freeman's ‘Icepick Lobotomies' Dr. Freeman mainstreamed the practice in the US/UK resulting in nearly 60K people having their brains butchered And BTW, the originator of the procedure, Antonio Muniz, got a Nobel prize for it🤷‍♂️ 6https://t.co/28HMktqtNi — Gummi Bear (@gummibear737) September 6, 2022

Obama got one too, so we’re not entirely surprised by this one.

Case 5: Blood letting My favorite scenes from Historical Dramas are when the wise old Doctor gets called in to treat the ailing patient and concludes that the patient must be bled They did this for 2,000 years…for no reason 7https://t.co/GWRyQwddIm — Gummi Bear (@gummibear737) September 6, 2022

EEEEEEK.

Guess it’s better than leeches?

So now we get to the big question! Is climate change actually pseudo-science? Technically it is, but we also need to recognize that a broken clock is also right twice a day Why is it a pseudo-science? I'll try to briefly explain 8 — Gummi Bear (@gummibear737) September 6, 2022

I wanted to know the truth about climate change for myself so I studied the subject in depth for nearly nine month These were my conclusions if you want the long version 9https://t.co/wmiyyGhPf6 — Gummi Bear (@gummibear737) September 6, 2022

But in short, the only scientific proof of anthropogenic (human caused) warming are the models Models are created by humans based on assumptions Models are then "tuned" so that the results match observations And the results are interpreted as "the science" Wrong 10 — Gummi Bear (@gummibear737) September 6, 2022

The only proof is models … created by humans who want to believe in climate change based on their own assumptions.

The other scientific data at best establishes correlation but not causation:

-proxy studies to try and establish long term trends in planet temperature, CO2, water levels, etc

-observational data showing increasing temperatures or solar radiance 11 — Gummi Bear (@gummibear737) September 6, 2022

Put together, these do not equal the scientific method, so Climate Change is a pseudo-science However, a broken clock can still be right so we don't rule it out Unfortunately, it doesn't matter because we can't change our energy consumption realities 12https://t.co/zdXNywNRWc — Gummi Bear (@gummibear737) September 6, 2022

Cue Greta Thunberg, ‘HOW DARE YOU?!’

***

Related:

‘So, you want to make America great again’: Biden tweeting about his ‘mission’ to build a prosperous free America BACKFIRES spectacularly

‘DIVISIVE, hate-filled … worst speech I’ve heard from a president’: Aussie reporter holds NOTHING back savaging Biden and his ‘red speech’ (watch)

O.M.G. SO much this! Tom MacDonald takes Dems APART explaining why Republicans SHOULDN’T be mad about Biden’s ‘red speech’ (watch)

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!