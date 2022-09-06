Boy oh boy, Biden and his administration really screwed up last week. We’re not entirely sure what their plan was when they attacked 75 million Americans, but it has obviously not gone over very well because President Turnip is working overtime to pretend he gives a damn about Americans.

And not just the ones who vote for him.

Yeah, people aren’t buying this crap from the great unifier.

It’s a mission he believes in with his whole soul.

Right.

Trending

Accurate.

As long as ‘the big guy’ gets his 10%.

He has spent a lot of time on vacation.

Who knew? Biden is MAGA himself. HA HA HA HA HA

If only.

***

Related:

‘DIVISIVE, hate-filled … worst speech I’ve heard from a president’: Aussie reporter holds NOTHING back savaging Biden and his ‘red speech’ (watch)

O.M.G. SO much this! Tom MacDonald takes Dems APART explaining why Republicans SHOULDN’T be mad about Biden’s ‘red speech’ (watch)

What’s another word for TRIGGERED? Ted Lieu throws a hissy fit over Politico’s CEO ‘praying’ for Trump’s re-election

***

Editor’s Note:
 
Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AmericaBidenMAGAMissionsoul