Boy oh boy, Biden and his administration really screwed up last week. We’re not entirely sure what their plan was when they attacked 75 million Americans, but it has obviously not gone over very well because President Turnip is working overtime to pretend he gives a damn about Americans.

And not just the ones who vote for him.

Yeah, people aren’t buying this crap from the great unifier.

The work of my presidency is to build an America that is more prosperous, free, and just. It’s a mission I believe in with my whole soul. pic.twitter.com/zBFh5zPSvv — President Biden (@POTUS) September 6, 2022

It’s a mission he believes in with his whole soul.

Right.

You should give us your word as a Biden so the doubters know you mean it. 🥰 — 🇺🇦💉💉💉Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) September 6, 2022

Crook — MJ Reincarnate – Pronouns He/Hee (@javisaidathing) September 6, 2022

Accurate.

We need trump back — Guuleed Mohamed ✪ (@waaniye01) September 6, 2022

Explain that to my 401k! Can hunter give me a loan? — CornPopJr (@VANative2) September 6, 2022

As long as ‘the big guy’ gets his 10%.

Your work is mostly going on vacation or camping out in the WH basement tbh — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) September 6, 2022

He has spent a lot of time on vacation.

If you want that outcome, start doing the opposite of what you think you should do. — 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝘿.𝘾. 𝙋𝙍𝙊𝙋𝙃𝙀𝙏✪ – Your pal (@Potomacbeat) September 6, 2022

So you want to Make America Great Again. — Alan Bayer (@AlanBayer2) September 6, 2022

Who knew? Biden is MAGA himself. HA HA HA HA HA

If only.

***

***

Editor’s Note:

