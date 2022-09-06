So, Politic’s CEO is in trouble for inviting colleagues to pray for Trump’s re-election. Forget that the country was in better shape, the economy was in better shape, the world was in better shape, and media outlets were in better shape … apparently, Axel Springer is in deep water with Ted Lieu.

Ted claims it’s because Springer lied about the email, but honestly with the way Ted and others reacted (The Daily Beast WROTE about it), who could blame the guy for not wanting it to get out?

When asked about the message, Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner initially denied it existed, going so far as to say: “It has never been sent and has never been even imagined.” Then he was confronted with a printout of the email. https://t.co/exSWQWKP2Z — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 6, 2022

What really ticked Ted off is this CEO supports Trump.

He won’t admit it, but you know that’s the reality here. Otherwise, he’d have been calling out CEOs for lying long before now.

Dear Politico CEO: If you are going to be a Trump supporter, at least have the courage to admit it. Lying is never a good look for a media organization’s CEO. You didn’t just remain silent or say you didn’t remember. You went above and beyond and embellished your lie. Pathetic. https://t.co/aZVw4dR4TM — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) September 6, 2022

It's none of your business. Get over your blind hatred. — Keith Burgin – The Toxic Something Podcast (@KeithBurgin) September 6, 2022

Blind hatred is all he’s got, though.

I will call out CEOs of media organizations if they lie. And I don’t hate Trump. I hope and pray that he declares to run again for President as soon as possible, before the midterms. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) September 6, 2022

Yeah, you know, we looked through Ted’s timeline and gosh, we don’t see him getting all bent out of shape with Bezos, Zuckerberg, Gates, etc. We’re thinking he’s AOK with CEOs of a certain political persuasion (who donate money to certain parties) being total and complete liars.

How convenient.

Silly person. — 🇺🇸 Rosary November is Coming 🇺🇸🍊 (@melissamiller33) September 6, 2022

This is an insult to silly people everywhere.

You really shouldn't be chastising others about lying, given your track record Ted. — Frank (@richardrahl1086) September 6, 2022

Do you see what he's upset about? A conservative group heading up the news outlet. He's angry because he wants all news to slant one direction. Guess what his adversaries want the same. That way excuses can be made to paint narrative. Everything is fake at this pt so annoying https://t.co/EGqC15fPJF — Carey (@SeriusBall) September 6, 2022

SO annoying.

Beyond annoying.

And it has been for years and years and years.

Donald’s good for business… — Tina (@TinaNelson5280) September 6, 2022

THAT is the reality of it all, people. Whether you support his policies, his drama, or his ability to get clicks and taps, there’s a reason the media need him as much as they supposedly hate him. Look at what happened to CNN. Without the ‘bad orange man,’ they started going downhill, and NOW they’re letting people go.

If the news doesn't confirm my bias, it isn't reliable is all to common unfortunately. And lets face it, the Politico CEO was probably praying for Trump to be re-elected as it is GREAT for business. Without him, they are probably going to have more layoffs. — SEAfoam (@seafoam05) September 6, 2022

But Ted doesn’t understand that, all Ted sees is TRUUUUUUMP, and so he’s throwing a tantrum.

As usual.

***

Related:

‘Laughs in PFIZER’: Biden claims ‘WE BEAT BIG PHARMA’ and the look on his interpreter’s face is ALL of us (watch)

Seth Dillon calls cry-bully Taylor Lorenz’s BLUFF offering 10s of 1000s for info on bomb threat she alleged Boston’s Children received

‘Bro, have you met YOU?!’ Marc Elias DRAGGED for cheering on Biden ‘warning’ Republicans about voter suppression

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!