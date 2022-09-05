Seth Dillon has offered tens of thousands of dollars for information on the alleged bomb threat Taylor Lorenz has claimed Libs of TikTok is responsible for since she shined a light on a children’s hospital performing ‘gender care’ aka hysterectomies on children under 16.

Lorenz has been obsessed with LOTT for months now, ever since she harassed her family and friends to get her ‘scoop’.

So nobody is surprised she reported on an alleged bomb threat to make LOTT look DANGEROUS:

You guys, we’re starting to think Taylor isn’t such a nice person. Just sayin’.

BOOM.

Put up or shut up.

We respect that.

If she really wanted to find out who called in the bomb threat you’d THINK she would include that information. Right?

Ahem.

HA HA HA HA HA

Anything is possible, unfortunately.

Yes. Like media herpes.

Funny how that works.

And not funny ha ha, funny sad.

This is the level of harassment they have received in reality, FYI:

But you know, IT WAS A BOMB THREAT … that nobody seems to have any information on.

Typical.

Think Taylor will go on another rant about big meanies who write about her saying and doing stupid stuff?

