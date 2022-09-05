Seth Dillon has offered tens of thousands of dollars for information on the alleged bomb threat Taylor Lorenz has claimed Libs of TikTok is responsible for since she shined a light on a children’s hospital performing ‘gender care’ aka hysterectomies on children under 16.

Lorenz has been obsessed with LOTT for months now, ever since she harassed her family and friends to get her ‘scoop’.

So nobody is surprised she reported on an alleged bomb threat to make LOTT look DANGEROUS:

.@TaylorLorenz also managed to write an entire article about threats against children's hospitals without mentioning that I'd put up a $20k cash reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever allegedly called in a bomb threat at Boston Children's. Disgraceful. https://t.co/ZKnE5rVP0D — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) September 5, 2022

You guys, we’re starting to think Taylor isn’t such a nice person. Just sayin’.

I'll increase the reward to $30k if she tweets about it to let people know we're trying to find whoever's responsible. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) September 5, 2022

BOOM.

Put up or shut up.

We respect that.

If she really wanted to find out who called in the bomb threat you’d THINK she would include that information. Right?

Maybe there's a reason why she doesn't want the caller caught, hmmmmmmm was the caller female? Hmmmmmm — Cranky Yankee (@cranky_ctyankee) September 5, 2022

Ahem.

HA HA HA HA HA

Anything is possible, unfortunately.

“Like… totally.” — Joni (Unacceptable Fringe) Wagner (@JoniWagner) September 5, 2022

Maybe she's trying to solve the mystery by herself, and she's scared someone else would make it faster and get the money 😋 — Alin Snc (@me_snecserc) September 5, 2022

She’s still around? Sheesh — Emerson Biggins (@Emerson49106208) September 5, 2022

Yes. Like media herpes.

More hardcore journalism from the crybully. — BlackSuitSpider (@BlkSuitSpider) September 5, 2022

She’s irredeemable. The absolute worst. — Bobnweave (@Bobnweave5) September 5, 2022

And she won’t let ppl comment on her declarations… A sign of someone who knows they are on the losing end of an argument BEFORE they hit “REPLY”. — Louisa Katalina 🏃🏽‍♀️🏄🏽‍♀️🚴🏽‍♀️ (@lisa41793450) September 5, 2022

Funny how that works.

And not funny ha ha, funny sad.

This is the level of harassment they have received in reality, FYI:

Unreal. @axios reported that a Chicago hospital was “facing harassment for gender affirming care.” Turns out the “harassment” was one nice peaceful man standing outside with a sign pic.twitter.com/CvoWgfHe2K — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 4, 2022

But you know, IT WAS A BOMB THREAT … that nobody seems to have any information on.

Typical.

Think Taylor will go on another rant about big meanies who write about her saying and doing stupid stuff?

***

***

