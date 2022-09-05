Guess racism is ok for lefty accounts on Twitter?

The USA Singers seems to think Black Americans who support Trump have â€˜sh*t for brains â€¦

Weâ€™re not surprised they went this route yesterday when Blacks for Trump was trending on Twitter. Talk about an embarrassing account though. Seriously. Take a look through their timeline and itâ€™s like a 12-year-old who thinks curse words are edgy got ahold of it and is going full â€˜edgelordâ€™.

Go ahead, losers, say the quiet part out loud.

Thatâ€™s a hot take from a verified account â€” Dan Zoom (@RealDanZoom) September 4, 2022

A verified account means Twitter is ok with its content and material.

Yup.

Scratch a Libâ€¦ â€” the camopapa who ultra gauffawsâ€¦ (@camopapa0410) September 4, 2022

Ainâ€™t that the truth?

Whoops! They said the quiet part out loud https://t.co/WjE00kFuq0 â€” Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) September 4, 2022

Then they clarified they hate EVERYONE who disagrees with them.

As good bigots always do.

Classy, right?

But you know, MAGA Republicans are the fascists.

Sheesh.

