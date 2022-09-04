Wouldn’t THAT be hilarious? If Hillary’s smug behavior actually helped Trump? LOL

To Jonathan Turley’s point, it does seem a difficult case to make against Trump about his having confidential information while Hillary sells her crappy merch bragging about how she got away with having confidential information. Oh, make no bones about it, she had confidential material on a private server, her aides took a hammer to cellphones, etc.

But you know, she’s a D so it’s ok or something.

Garland may be able to make the case against Donald Trump and show knowing concealment. Yet, with Hillary Clinton selling “But Her Emails” hats at $30 a pop, he will have to explain the prospect of one politician going to jail while the other goes retail. https://t.co/8LYa5qYTJY — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 4, 2022

Yup.

Trump gets busted but Hillary can sell lame swag?

That would definitely prove our justice system is one-sided and far from blind.

Don’t worry, MSNBC to the rescue!

Hillary Clinton didn’t take physical documents. She didn’t ignore pleas for cooperation. She didn’t store highly sensitive secrets at a private club that had an unfortunate habit of letting foreign spies walk around. (via @MaddowBlog) https://t.co/BQdBIb9u5h — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 3, 2022

ROFL.

No, she literally stored them on a server IN HER FREAKIN’ BATHROOM.

You guys, really?

Not comparable. HRC ran the State Dept from her own internet café. Intel was exposed in real time. Trump had the power to declassify and to designate records as personal. It's a spat over where to store archives. — 🇺🇸🇰🇭🇮🇱 Oy Vey: Clear And Present Danger (@OyVeyIzhMir) September 4, 2022

Fair enough.

But woof, people did NOT like Turley pointing out how freakin’ hypocritical this all looks:

Yes, Hillary is ridiculous.

We know, this person meant Turley was ridiculous but c’mon man.

All of that could be true (it’s not) but Trump is still a criminal who is going to be indicted. — Jay Rock (@FantasyGhost_JR) September 4, 2022

They so badly need this to be true.

How badly are they going to break when it doesn’t happen … again?

You keep reposting this because you keep getting ratio-ed and destroyed on them. — Rule of Lawman (@RuleofLawman) September 4, 2022

Ummm, no.

A self retweet for your self retweet. https://t.co/L5oAfibTyZ — Leslie Mulkey 4 🇺🇦! (@ThurlyThister) September 4, 2022

Says the person unironically with the Ukraine flag in their handle.

Odds ‘she’ still believes in Russian collusion?

The difference between the crimes of the two politicians is enormous. You are not a serious analyst. — Paul Cohn (@cohnpj17) September 4, 2022

Notice they didn’t bother to explain the differences.

Because they can’t.

And they know it.

***

***

